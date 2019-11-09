Akshay Kumar injures left arm on Sooryavanshi set, continues to shoot

bollywood

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 14:20 IST

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was reportedly injured on sets of his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The actor sprained a muscle in his left arm but did not let it affect the schedule and continued shooting with some help from his physiotherapist.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “He sprained a muscle in the left arm. The physiotherapist taped the affected areas and Akki continued to shoot.” Akshay’s arm is seen taped in a video shared by him recently on Instagram. “A few days of shoot, and a song featuring Akshay and Katrina Kaif, remain,” the source added.

After he shared the teaser for his first ever music video, titled Filhall, it reminded fans of the chemistry he shared with Katrina Kaif in Namastey London. Akshay, who was shooting with Katrina on sets of Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi, decided to recreate the scene with Katrina once again and fans got just what they asked for. “Been reading all your comments on the #FilhallTeaser and so many of you said it reminded you’ll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz aka @katrinakaif today for #Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all,” he wrote alongside a video with Katrina.

Sooryavanshi has been shot in Mumbai, Bangkok and Hyderabad. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will feature Akshay in an action-packed finale with cameos from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The film is set for a March 2020 opening.

Talking about the new song Filhall, Akshay told Hindustan Times, “This melody touched me in unbelievable ways. I think the lyrics and the treatment are so beautifully put together that there was no way I was going to pass up on this opportunity. I didn’t want to be sitting in my van watching TV one day wishing I had been a part of something but thinking I was too established to be a part of it, never, that’s just not me. If something touches our hearts I think we should all be brave enough to acknowledge it and do something about it ....”

