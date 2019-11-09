Akshay Kumar on Filhall music video: ‘The look in this song reminded me of my look in Namastey London’

music

Actor Akshay Kumar seems to have his Midas touch on point, what with his last few films raking in big moolah at the box office.and his latest project, music video Filhall, that releases today (Nov 9) has already got people stannig it. We get talking to the actor about why he chose to do it, and if this debut had him nervous at all:

People generally feature in music videos to get noticed by filmmakers hoping they will bag a film or two. Why did you decide to do a music video, when you are probably the best-selling actor at the box office ?

That’s a good question (smiles), I guess it’s living proof I love my work, no matter how big or small I am or an idea is, I do it because I want to. This melody touched me in unbelievable ways.

I think the lyrics and the treatment are so beautifully put together that there was no way I was going to pass up on this opportunity. I didn’t want to be sitting in my van watching TV one day wishing I had been a part of something but thinking I was too established to be a part of it, never, that’s just not me. If something touches our hearts I think we should all be brave enough to acknowledge it and do something about it .....

Since this was your music video debut, any debut jitters?

I wouldn’t really call it jitters but there was a sense of excitement as it is my first music video, so I wanted to give it my best. Also, there was a sense of déjà vu, if you’ve seen the video, the way I’m dressed reminded me of my look in Namastey London, a film which is my forever favourite. Also, we’ve shot bits of Filhall in Punjab, so there were quite a few similarities. Hence, the entire video had this feel-good factor for me.

You do not shy away from working with newcomers, for instance, Nupur Sanon in the video. How is to work with actors who might not have a lot of experience?

It’s a lot more rewarding. I will never forget the feelings I had and how I was treated when I was a newcomer. So now being the guy that can give akind of confidence to anyone who has the passion to work in front of the camera can be a life- changing experience for that person. Just like no job is too big or too small, neither is an actor’s status to me.....

Working with Nupur, was like a breath of fresh air, she was always eager to give another take, perfect her expressions, spend time with the crew… taking in all that experience.

And agreed that newcomers might lack experience, they more than compensate for it with their passion and hunger to do better, so it all balances out.

Are there any learning or special moments after having worked in the music video space?

This is my first music video and I agreed to be a part of it just because I wanted to, so you can guess that Filhall must be a very special song.

After I said ‘yes’ to doing the video, these guys pulled off the production in less than a week. What I learnt was that despite many budget constraints, the amount of large-heartedness they brought to the shoot was incredible! Khaira, the director, went out of the way to make it work within my schedule (given that I am always busy doing something). Jaani, who wrote the song, is all heart and only heart, his life is only driven by emotions and that reflects in his work a 100%. This tells you that when you want to do something from all your heart and soul, nothing can stop you.

The song is a heart-wrenching love story. And B Praak would be singing again for you, after Teri Mitti. Tell us more about the song and your collaboration with B Praak?

B Praak’s voice touches the depths of your soul like very few can. That is what he did in Teri Mitti (Kesari) and that is what he has done in Filhall. It moved me…the lyrics, the voice, the music…so much so that I wanted to be a part of it in some way, so here I am, despite being in the industry for so many years, making my music video debut with Filhall (smiles)

Are you a romantic person who believes in making grand gestures or is it more like in little things? And now that we are talking about it, what’s the most romantic thing you have ever done?

You know the strange thing is, when I had less in life, my gestures were big and bold, even scary at times, like getting married, the perfect rock, the big house, the fancy cars, all these things I did for my wife when I had less, which is when it means more...

What really matters now, is not how big or grand a gesture can be, at this age there’s nothing more important than time, support, care and effort. It’s not where you go on holidays, it’s your wife seeing you play with your kids that she takes care of every minute you’re at work, the attention you give her not in front of the cameras but the surprise picnics in the garden, the weekend trekking, cycling in the Swiss mountains with the whole family, the secret sushi restaurants, holding hands in the park, buying books instead of gadgets, rushing home because there’s nowhere else you’d rather be.

I don’t even consider myself a romantic, I am just considerate to my loved ones needs. I feel a man or woman should love their partner how their partner wants to be loved, not necessarily the way you think love should be, but the way they deserve to be loved, because someone deciding to share their life with you should be cherished every day of the week....

