Riteish Deshmukh imitates Akshay Kumar’s style of greeting fans in a hilarious new clip, Kapil Sharma shares video

Kapil Sharma on Thursday shared a funny clip showing Riteish Deshmukh imitating Akshay Kumar. Watch the hilarious video here.

tv Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
In a new video Riteish Deshmukh can be seen copying Akshay Kumar.
In a new video Riteish Deshmukh can be seen copying Akshay Kumar.(Instagram)
         

Comedian Kapil Sharma has a treat for fans this Thursday — he uploaded a hilarious video of actor Riteish Deshmukh copying actor Akshay Kumar and his style of greeting fans.

Sharing the video, Kapil wrote: “How @akshaykumar paji meet his friends Hahahaha love u @riteishd u r mad.” As the clip opens, we see Riteish coming in a typical Akshay Kumar style and walking up to Sidharth Malhotra. He then gives the latter a hug, holding on to the other rather tightly. Later, Riteish turns and imitates, what seems like, the effect the hug has on the subject of Akshay’s affection — the fan wobbles his way forward. Actor Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet can be seen laughing from a distance. The team of Marjaavan visited Kapil’s celebrity chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, to shoot an episode and promote their upcoming film.

 

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he earned back Pataudi Palace with money he made in films: ‘There is history, culture, but no inheritance’

Kapil, meanwhile, is gearing up for the birth of his first child with Ginni Chatrath. Speaking about his wife’s pregnancy, he had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it’s our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby’s health.”

“There is no prep because we don’t know if it would be a boy or girl. It’s a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member. I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off,” he had added.

In Marjaavan, Riteish and Sidharth will be pitted against one another yet again after their previous successful venture, Ek Villian. Riteish, who is usually see in a comic role, was appreciated for his act in a negative role.

While Rakul Preet, who is usually seen in Telugu films, is making inroads into the Hindi film space, for Tara this will be her second film after her debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2.

