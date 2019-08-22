Kapil Sharma attends friend’s baby shower with pregnant wife Ginni, The Kapil Sharma Show cast makes it a festive event

tv

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:46 IST

Comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child have just returned from their vacation in Canada. Other than Kapil and Ginni, the rest of the cast of Kapil Sharma Show -- Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and wife Kashmira, and Sumona Chakraverti -- were also present at the baby shower of their writer Vankush Arora and wife Riddhi Bhatt.

Former Nach Baliye 9 contestant Rochelle Rao shared the pictures from the party on Instagram, which shows her posing between two expectant mothers, one of whom is Ginni. She can be seen smiling at the camera while being dressed in a loose blue dress with her hair let loose.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Kappu sharma baap banne wala h...” Another wrote, “Congratulations all of you.” Others called the pic “fantastic” and “gorgeous.”

Rochelle and husband Keith Sequeira were the first couple to be eliminated from Nach Baliye 9.

Kapil had recently shared a picture with Ginni from their vacation, shot from a distance. The couple was earlier spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for the UK.

Kapil had confirmed Ginni’s pregnancy in July. He had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it’s our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby’s health. “

He added, “There is no prep because we don’t know if it would be a boy or girl. It’s a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member. I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off.”

Kapil currently hosts The Kapil Sharma Show and will also voice the character of Red in the Hindi version of The Angry Birds 2. The animated Hollywood film is set to release on August 23. He told IANS during a promotional interview, “I think I have become more mature. I don’t pay too much attention to a lot of things. Maybe after marriage, men do tend to cool down a bit.”

Also read: Sacred Games: Parle-G calls Bunty’s survival on biscuits ‘every artist’s initial struggle’, fans say it’s not just him

Kapil and Ginni had tied the knot in Jalandhar on December 12 last year and followed it with multiple wedding receptions in Mumbai, Delhi and Amritsar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 13:46 IST