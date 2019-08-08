Kapil Sharma shares love-filled pic with wife Ginni on their babymoon, says ‘You and I in this beautiful world’

tv

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma who left for his babymoon late July, is clearly enjoying his time wife Ginni Chatrath and his latest Instagram is just the proof how this break is proving to be a calming and relaxing change for him. He has shared a picture where he is seen walking alongside Ginni on an empty street lined with buildings.

Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote on Instagram, “you n I in this beautiful #world #love #whistler #beautifulbritishcolumbia @ginnichatrath”. In the picture, Ginni is dressed in black, with a long overcoat camouflaging her baby bump and Kapil is in plain denims paired with a colourful hoodie.

Last month, Kapil confirmed that Ginni is expecting their first child. Elaborating on welcoming the new family member, Kapil had said, “I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it’s our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby’s health. There is no prep because we don’t know if it would be a boy or girl. It’s a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member. I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off.”

Talking about his wife, he had earlier told Hindustan Times, “Even when I met her for the first time in college, I saw that her comic timing on stage was very good. She is my critic. She is also my biggest fan and laughs on almost all my jokes.”

