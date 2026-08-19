Unbeaten India eye second-round berth, England stand in way

India and China are locked on four points each, but India sit atop the pool on a superior goal difference, having scored eight goals and conceded three. England, on three points, have no such cushion and need a victory to keep their campaign alive.

A draw will be enough for India to progress as pool toppers, but the team would prefer to secure its passage with another strong performance after holding world number four and Olympic silver medallists China to a 2-2 draw before thrashing South Africa 6-1.

Amstelveen, Unbeaten and brimming with confidence after a strong start to their campaign, India will look to seal a place in the second round of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup when they take on a desperate England in their final Pool D match here on Thursday.

Why is India's match against England critical after their win against South Africa?

Why is India's match against England critical after their win against South Africa?

What does India need to do to secure qualification for the second round of the Women's Hockey World Cup?

What does India need to do to secure qualification for the second round of the Women's Hockey World Cup?

That makes Thursday's contest a study in contrasting stakes - India can afford to be cautious, while England have everything to lose.

India's biggest strength so far has been their attacking variety. Six different players scored in the 6-1 demolition of South Africa, underlining the depth in a team where 11 players are making their World Cup debuts.

Deepika and Navneet Kaur have already scored twice each, while Lalremsiami and Sunelita Toppo have provided pace and penetration in the forward line.

The defence, too, has looked considerably more assured. Led by Sushila Chanu, India conceded just two penalty corners against South Africa, while goalkeeper Bichu Devi and veteran of more than 300 international appearances Savita Punia have provided solidity at the back.

But England represent a different proposition.

They have already beaten India 2-0 in the World Cup qualifiers in Hyderabad earlier this year and possess the ability to dominate possession before hitting on the counter. Their 4-0 win over South Africa underlined their attacking threat, although they subsequently lost 2-4 to China.

India coach Sjoerd Marijne knows his team cannot afford to get carried away by its flying start.

"We shouldn't rest easy after holding China to a draw and defeating South Africa. England are a very good team and gave China a tough challenge. They are ranked higher than us and have already defeated us this year, so we need to play cautiously," Marijne said.

"The quality of passing should be better. We always talk in India about individual skills, but international hockey is all about passing. We were a little bumpy today in passing, not efficient with the direction or receiving," the coach said.

For India, the challenge will be to retain the freedom and attacking flair that produced six goals against South Africa while tightening the areas Marijne believes still need work.

The team's confidence, meanwhile, stems from more than just results. There is a growing belief that this could be the tournament when Indian women's hockey finally takes the next step.

Savita, the experienced goalkeeper who has crossed 300 international appearances, had set the target even before the tournament began.

"Whether anyone expects us or not, we have high expectations for ourselves. Even before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, no one imagined we would finish fourth. This time, in the World Cup, we want to go one step further and finish on the podium so that Indian women's hockey has a rich legacy, just like men's hockey."

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