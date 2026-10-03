‘We used to mock her car’: Man shares how his former manager’s old Santro taught him a lesson about wealth

A man’s story about his former manager and her old Santro has prompted people to rethink how they judge someone’s financial situation. What once seemed like an ordinary old car turned out to be part of a much bigger story about saving, investing and planning for the future. Man shares financial lesson from his former manager. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Abhishek Singh, who was 22 when he worked with the manager at his first company, recently recalled how he and his colleagues used to joke about her ageing car. Years later, learning that she had retired at 46 made him look at those memories very differently.

“She always used to come to the office in a grey Santro, probably 12-plus years old, and it had a weird suspension issue. The car made a weird whizzing sound when starting off,” he wrote.

Singh said that around 5 pm almost every day, his colleagues would hear the sound as his manager left the office and would joke about her car.

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“People used to laugh around saying, ‘We don't know when she will retire this scrapyard junk,’” he recalled.

Years later, Singh learnt that his former manager had retired at the age of 46. That changed the way he looked at the situation.

“Looks like the joke was on all of us as she was saving and investing for her family's future, while we all were calling her a miser,” he wrote.

Singh said the experience taught him not to judge people based on the cars they drive.

“Since then, personally, I have decided never to judge anyone because of the car they drive, as that's what people choose to show the outside world,” he added.

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