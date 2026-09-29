Indian woman stunned by Germany’s work culture: ‘No overtime, no quick call, everyone leaves at 5’

An Indian woman working in Germany has shared what surprised her the most about her first corporate job in the country: employees leaving the office on time. In a video shared on Instagram, she showed her nearly empty workplace at 5:30 pm and explained that most of her colleagues had already left for the day. An Indian woman said she was surprised by Germany’s office culture, where employees had left work by 5 pm. (Instagram/bhagyashreeeee)

(Also read: Indian man in Germany praises supportive work culture after month-long vacation: ‘Everyone is so helpful’)

Bhagyashree, who shared the video, said employees at her workplace generally arrive early in the morning and wrap up their work by around 5 pm.

“It's 5:30 pm in my office right now, and this is how it looks like. Everyone leaves at 5:00 pm. Of course, they come early around at 8:00, but everyone leaves at around 5:00 pm because they have a life to live outside of work, and they're not only working, they're also living. So I think that's a surprise shock that I had when I started working here in Germany. Just thought of sharing,” she said.

‘No overtime. No quick call’ Along with the video, Bhagyashree said that seeing people leave work on time was an unexpected culture shock for her when she began her corporate career in Germany.

“This is my office at 5pm!! Is it the same for you too?? No overtime. No ‘quick call’. Everyone left at 5 pm sharp. Because they actually have a life after work. The culture shock I didn’t expect from my first corporate job,” she wrote in the caption.

The clip shows an almost deserted office, with empty desks and chairs visible around her. According to Bhagyashree, while employees begin their day at around 8 am, they do not routinely stay back after their working hours.

Her observation drew attention to the difference in how working hours are approached across workplaces, particularly when it comes to staying late at the office or attending calls after the workday has ended.

Watch the clip here: