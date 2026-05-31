‘Strongest argument wins’: Indian woman shares 15 German workplace habits that surprise Indians

An Indian woman working in Germany has shared a list of workplace habits that, according to her, often surprise professionals who move from India to German offices. An Indian woman in Germany listed workplace habits around punctuality, directness and work life balance. (Instagram/simran.khokha)

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Simran Khokha, who works as a Product Manager in Germany, shared the observations in an Instagram post, explaining how professional culture in the country can feel very different for Indians used to more hierarchical and relationship driven office environments.

German office habits that surprised her In the caption of the post, Khokha wrote, “I work as a Product Manager in Germany, and these office habits still surprise many professionals coming from India.”

She said that in German offices, a manager may reject an idea during a meeting and still join the same employee for coffee shortly afterwards, as disagreement is often separated from personal relationships. She also noted that working late is not always seen as impressive.

“Nobody is impressed by ‘I worked until midnight.’ In some teams, it can even raise questions about planning and prioritization,” she wrote.

Khokha further said that meetings are questioned if they can be replaced by emails, while junior employees often challenge senior leaders with data. “The strongest argument usually wins, not the highest title,” she added.

According to her, direct communication is another major difference. “‘No’ is a complete answer. People don’t always wrap refusals in multiple layers of politeness,” she wrote.

She also pointed out that calendars are respected, documentation matters more than verbal discussions, employees block focus time, and colleagues may not add work contacts on personal social media even after years of working together.

Watch the clip here: