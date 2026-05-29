‘I underappreciated it’: Indian woman in Germany praises Delhi Metro, calls it the benchmark for public transport

An Indian woman who recently moved to Germany has struck a chord with social media users after sharing how much she misses the Delhi Metro. The woman, identified as Mahika, posted a video on Instagram in which she expressed her fondness for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and said that moving abroad made her realise how much she had underappreciated the transport system back home. An Indian woman in Germany praised Delhi Metro and said it remained unmatched despite efficient transport abroad. (Instagram/mahikasharma__)

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In the video, Mahika said, "Dear Delhi Metro and DMRC, I miss you so much every single day, and I miss traveling in you so much. That sounds so wrong, but anyways, I have told everyone how Delhi Metro is the best in the world, and I'm not saying it's bad here, okay? It's really safe, it's really efficient, but it is NOT DMRC."

She added that she had shifted to Germany from Delhi for her Masters and was still adjusting to several changes in her daily life.

‘Delhi Metro is not one of the bad things about Delhi’ Speaking about her new life in Germany, Mahika said, "Anyways, if you don't know me, hi, I'm Mahika. I just moved to Germany from Delhi for my Masters, and despite the crazy weather changes, which is worse than my mood swings, I tell you, which I also seemed to really love, and also grocery shopping without Blinkit and cooking so much and eating so much gelato, there are so many things that I love, but so many things that I miss as well."

She further said that while Delhi has its share of problems, the Metro remains one of the city’s finest features. "I have always appreciated Delhi Metro, but coming here just made me realize I've underappreciated it. I know there are 20,000 things that are bad about Delhi, but Delhi Metro is not one of them. Dear DMRC, we all talk about you, we all think of you every single day, and we love you, and thank you for being that efficient. Bye."

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The video was shared with the caption, "This is a Delhi metro appreciation post aka, the best transportation system in the whole world."

Watch the clip here: