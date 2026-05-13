Watch: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi takes Delhi Metro to Jor Bagh, calls it 'fast, affordable and reliable'

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently swapped the boardroom for the Delhi Metro, sharing his experience of travelling from Delhi Secretariat to Jor Bagh in a LinkedIn video. Last year, Uber India announced its integration with ONDC by introducing metro ticketing on the Uber app in partnership with DMRC. (LinkedIn/Dara Khosrowshahi)

In the clip, the Uber boss is seen booking a Delhi Metro ticket through the Uber app, entering the station using a QR code generated on his phone, and travelling on the Blue Line metro.

“Hi everyone, Dara on the road again. I am in Delhi, and it’s the Modi jacket. I’m in the boardroom here, but I’m going to swap the boardroom for the Blue Line Metro here in Delhi,” Khosrowshahi says in the video.

Calling the experience “fast”, “affordable” and “reliable”, he added that the future of mobility on Uber is “so much more than cars”. “The future is about making every mode of transportation available seamlessly on your app with a tap, whether it's two-wheelers, three-wheelers, autos, buses, transit. We're going to have it all on the app. And this is just the beginning,” he said.