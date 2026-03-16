‘Should have done this sooner’: Norwegian ambassador lauds Delhi Metro after first ride
Norwegian ambassador praised Delhi Metro after first ride.
The Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, recently shared her experience of travelling on the Delhi Metro, calling it an efficient and impressive mode of transport in the national capital. Taking to X, the diplomat posted images from her journey, offering a glimpse into her weekend commute through the city.
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In her post, Stener wrote, “Tried the Delhi Metro for the first time this weekend! Fast, clean and super-efficient. A fantastic way to get around in Delhi. Should have done this sooner! Will definitely use it again.” Her remarks quickly drew attention online, with many users appreciating her choice to use public transport.
Take a look here at the post:
Social media reacts to ambassador’s post
The post has so far garnered over 26,000 views and sparked a wave of reactions from users, many of whom echoed her sentiments about the metro system.
One user commented, “After dealing with Delhi’s traffic jams and pollution, the metro feels like a time machine, fast, comfortable and perfectly organised.” Another wrote, “Wow, many thanks Ma’am, hope you had a nice ride,” reflecting a warm reception to the ambassador’s experience.
Several users also highlighted the symbolic value of her decision to use public transport. “Thank you. You have shown many Indians how to be simple and accept what is better for everyone, without hierarchy or ego. Great regards,” one user said. Another added, “It’s good to see a person like Norway’s Ambassador using public transport. Truly exemplary.”
The Delhi Metro, often regarded as one of India’s most reliable public transport systems, received further praise through the conversation. One user noted, “The Delhi Metro is among the best public transport systems in India,” while another commented, “That’s incredibly thoughtful of her to promote public transport.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More