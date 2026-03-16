‘Should have done this sooner’: Norwegian ambassador lauds Delhi Metro after first ride

The Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, recently shared her experience of travelling on the Delhi Metro, calling it an efficient and impressive mode of transport in the national capital. Taking to X, the diplomat posted images from her journey, offering a glimpse into her weekend commute through the city. Norwegian ambassador travelled on Delhi Metro, called it super efficient and convenient. (X/@NorwayAmbIndia)

(Also read: Japanese ambassador says biryani ‘tastes even better when eaten by hand’, tweets video)

In her post, Stener wrote, “Tried the Delhi Metro for the first time this weekend! Fast, clean and super-efficient. A fantastic way to get around in Delhi. Should have done this sooner! Will definitely use it again.” Her remarks quickly drew attention online, with many users appreciating her choice to use public transport.

Take a look here at the post: