Japanese ambassador says biryani ‘tastes even better when eaten by hand’, tweets video

Japan’s Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi, recently shared his experience of eating biryani with his hands and his post has won people over. He was seen eating the dish the traditional way while in Delhi. Japanese Ambassador ONO Keiichi enjoying biryani at Delhi’s Andhra Bhavan. (X/@JapanAmbIndia)

“Tried eating biryani by hand — following my Indian friends,” the ambassador tweeted. He posted a video which shows an individual teaching him how to eat biryani with his hands. The man shows him how to pick up the rice and put it in his mouth. Nodding his head in understanding, the diplomat follows.

Also Read: ‘Everyone must visit to feel its magic’: US envoy Sergio Gor lauds Mumbai after Gateway of India visit How did he like it? He compared the experience of eating biryani to that of eating the famous Japanese dish, sushi, and said that eating the Indian dish with his hands was better. “Like sushi, it tastes even better when eaten by hand.”

The diplomat further posted, “I feel I’ve come a little closer to my friends!” He added one line in Telugu, which, when translated, reads “very good”.

He concluded the post with a picture of New Delhi’s Andhra Bhavan, where he had the biryani.