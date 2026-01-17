‘Everyone must visit to feel its magic’: US envoy Sergio Gor lauds Mumbai after Gateway of India visit

Taking to X on Saturday, Gor described the city in glowing terms, writing, “Discover the enchanting beauty of Mumbai – a vibrant tapestry of bustling streets, iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India, and the sparkling Arabian Sea. Everyone must visit to feel its magic!”

Sergio Gor, the newly appointed United States Ambassador to India, offered a glimpse into his first Mumbai visit by sharing a photograph from the city’s iconic Gateway of India with the Arabian Sea shimmering in the background.

A day earlier, Gor visited the US Consulate in Mumbai as part of his first official trip to the city. Sharing an update on X, he wrote, “Excited to kick off my first visit to Mumbai with a visit to our Consulate! Our dedicated team working hard to bolster the US-India partnership.”

Credentials presented at Rashtrapati Bhavan Gor’s Mumbai visit came just days after he formally assumed his role by presenting his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14. Reflecting on the moment, he said, “Today, I presented my credentials as US Ambassador to India to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am grateful to President Trump for his trust and confidence, and proud to carry forward his Administration's priorities. Together, we will strengthen our partnership in security, trade, energy, and technology, building the US-India partnership that will define the 21st century.”

In another statement, he added, “It is an honour to present my credentials to President Murmu and to serve in India at a time of such promise and opportunity in the U.S.-India relationship. I look forward to working closely with the Government of India and the Indian people to advance our shared priorities in defense, trade, technology, and critical minerals, and to further strengthen the partnership between our two great democracies.”

Rashtrapati Bhavan also acknowledged the ceremony, stating, “President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Dr Robert Zischg, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria; and Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States of America, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

