US envoy Sergio Gor begins first Mumbai visit, highlights US-India ties

Sharing an update on social media platform X, Gor wrote, “Excited to kick off my first visit to Mumbai with a visit to our Consulate! Our dedicated team working hard to bolster the US-India partnership.” Track updates on Maharashtra civic body poll results

Sergio Gor, the newly appointed United States Ambassador to India, on Friday visited the US Consulate in Mumbai during his first trip to the city.

Gor's Mumbai visit comes days after he presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14.

In a post on X on Wednesday, he said, "Today, I presented my credentials as US Ambassador to India to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am grateful to President Trump for his trust and confidence, and proud to carry forward his Administration's priorities. Together, we will strengthen our partnership in security, trade, energy, and technology, building the US-India partnership that will define the 21st century."

Also read: Thackerays’ Mumbai make-up, Pawars’ Pune pact fail in their strongholds: Will this settle the legacy question?

Ambassador Gor said, "It is an honour to present my credentials to President Murmu and to serve in India at a time of such promise and opportunity in the U.S.-India relationship. I look forward to working closely with the Government of India and the Indian people to advance our shared priorities in defense, trade, technology, and critical minerals, and to further strengthen the partnership between our two great democracies."

Also read: BVA leading in Vasai-Virar, BJP follows closely: See party-wise tally here

In a separate post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Dr Robert Zischg, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria; and Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States of America, at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Gor's presentation of credentials came days after he took charge in New Delhi. On Monday, he took the oath of office as the new U.S. Ambassador at the U.S. Embassy in the national capital.

Also read: Fighting solo, Congress shows it's still a player in Maharashtra

Addressing the gathering at the Embassy, Gor said he attested to Trump's friendship with PM Modi as "real" and said that real friends can resolve their differences.

"I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real. The United States and India are bound not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end," he said.

Also read: Who won BMC elections 2026: Full list of winners in Mumbai civic polls

"It is great to be here as the United States' Ambassador. I come to this remarkable nation with profound respect and a clear mission: to take the partnership between our two nations to the next level. This is the intersection between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy. During my last dinner with him, President Trump recounted his recent visit to India and his close friendship with the Prime Minister of India. I hope the President will visit us soon, ideally within the next year or two. President Trump has a habit of calling at 2 in the morning, and with the time difference in New Delhi, it might work out pretty well," he added.

Gor emphasised the importance of the strategic relationship with India and said he intends to pursue an ambitious agenda.

Prior to assuming his duties in New Delhi, Ambassador Gor served as Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel at the White House.

Gor is a prominent American businessman and political operative who has worked across multiple government organisations in communications.

He served as a communication and research analyst for the Republican National Committee, Director of Outreach for Americans for Limited Government, Press Secretary for the Office of Representative Michele Bachmann, and Communications Director for Randy Forbes for Congress.

Gor graduated from The George Washington University and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and International Affairs in 2008.