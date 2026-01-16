BVA leading in Vasai-Virar, BJP follows closely: See party-wise tally here

As the counting is underway for the high-stakes Maharashtra local body elections, trends show the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) is leading on 61 of 115 seats of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC). Track Maharashtra civic body poll results Polling officials during counting of votes in Maharashtra on Friday. (PTI)

The Hitendra Thakur-led BVA is followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading on 48 seats, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is leading only on one seat, according to TV reports at 3 pm on Friday.

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations, including the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), started at 10 am on Friday, with the voting being conducted on Thursday, January 15. The VVMC has 29 wards across the city and recorded one of the highest voter turnout at 57.12% on Thursday.

The last election for the VVMC was held in 2015 and the BVA had emerged as the single largest party securing 106 of the 115 seats.

Party-wise tally across Maharashtra The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is maintaining a comfortable lead with an edge on over 1,400 seats across the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. Here is a party-wise tally, according to TV reports at 2:30pm:

BJP: 1,088

Shiv Sena: 300

Congress: 185

Shiv Sena (UBT): 140

NCP: 120

Others: 166

Maharashtra local body poll highlights The Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance has put up a stellar show as major local bodies such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur are being dominated by the Fadnavis-Shinde tie-up. Track updates on Thane civic body poll results

The BJP-SS alliance is leading in 128 seats, Shiv Sena is leading in 30, according to ANI.

Meanwhile the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP(SP) alliance seems to have halted in its tracks for now with leads in only 68 wards. While the UBT leads in the alliance with 59 seats, MNS has managed to stay ahead in 9, whereas NCP SP has not managed to secure a lead in any of the seats.

Similarly, the NCP led by Ajit Pawar has also not managed to score a seat, sitting at a zero lead across the 227 wards in Mumbai.