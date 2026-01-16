‘Overtaken by Muslims and Indians’: Ex-Trump ally Marjorie Taylor flags ‘serious H-1B fraud’ in Texas, shares video

She also reiterated her long-standing opposition to the visa programme, adding, “If Republicans were serious about stopping it, they would pass my bill HR 6937 to eliminate the H1B Visa program.”

Sharing the video, Greene wrote, “North Texas seems to have a serious H1B Visa fraud scam going. One immigration attorney brought in over 700K H1Bs in 2025 alone.”

Greene, who resigned from the US Congress earlier this month, amplified the allegation on social media, months after the Trump administration introduced new immigration rules, including a reported requirement of a $100,000 payment for a noncitizen to enter the United States on an H-1B visa.

Former ally of US President Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has flagged what she described as “serious H-1B visa fraud” in Texas , sharing a video by a social media influencer who claimed that hundreds of thousands of H-1B visa applications were cleared in the state in 2025.

Allegations against Dallas-based lawyer In the video shared by Greene, the influencer alleged that a ‘Dallas-based immigration attorney, Chand Parvathaneni’, was responsible for clearing a large number of H-1B visa applications.

According to the influencer, the lawyer had approved around 4,00,000 H-1B applicants by 2024, with the number allegedly rising to about 7,00,000 approvals in Texas in 2025.

There are, however, no reports in the American media that independently corroborate these claims.

In the video, the influencer said, “Chand Peravanini. He's an immigration lawyer here in Dallas, Texas, and as of 2024 has approved over 400,000 H1B visa applicants, and as of 2025 has approved over 700,000 H1B applicants in Texas. Now, you're probably asking yourself, where do these people work? Do they work at places like this cute little four-bedroom, three bath houses that are registered to 66 H-1B applicants? They apparently run a company out of this house.”

She went on to claim that such activity was not limited to one area, adding, “This isn't just happening in Irving. It's happening in Irving, Plano, Los Kolinus, Frisco, McKenna, Prosper, and more.”

North Texas ‘overtaken by Muslims and Indians’ The video also showed what was described as an unverified map of Texas, purportedly highlighting areas with unusually high numbers of H-1B visas.

Continuing her commentary, the influencer said, “Because North Texas has been completely overrun and overtaken by both Muslims and Indians. I passed my first mosque the other day. That was interesting. And you'll be glad to know that there's over 67 of them in the North Texas area.”

She further alleged, without providing evidence, that fraudulent businesses were receiving government funding, adding, “You got to ask yourself, how many fraudulent businesses are you walking past? Because they receive government funding. And you want to know where that government funding comes from? Your tax dollars.”