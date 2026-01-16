Who is Nitin Nabin, BJP leader likely to succeed JP Nadda as party president?

Nominations will be filed between 2 pm and 4 pm, scrutiny will be conducted between 4 pm and 5 pm, and withdrawals will be allowed from 5 pm to 6 pm.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set announce its new president on January 20 . The nominations for the post will be filed a day earlier, on January 19, the party announced on Friday. Track updates on Maharashtra local body poll results

BJP's working president Nitin Nabin is likely to succeed JP Nadda to hold the top party post since the election for next BJP president is expected to be unopposed, HT reported earlier.

Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin was appointed as BJP's working president on December 14, 2025. The coveted post is currently held by Nadda, who was appointed as working president in 2019 and national president in January 2020.

While the final name will be announced next week, the new BJP chief will take reins of the party as it prepares for key elections over the next few months in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Next year, elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

The 45-year-old, Nabin, is the son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha. Within the party, he is regarded as a leader who is ideologically rooted and closely associated with the organisation. He also has a background in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He represents the Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar government.

Nabin has been engaged in the party's preparations for the upcoming state assembly elections and also visited Tamil Nadu to review party preparations where the party faces chief minister MK Stalin-led DMK. He also visited Assam, where BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma is going to face a tough competition from Congress.

HT had earlier reported that the BJP was planning a major party rejig in view of polls scheduled for 2027.

In a recent remark, Nabin said he was trying to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was "accessible to all" and "made familial bonds with party karyakartas". Nabin's father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, was a former BJP MLA.

"Connecting the last person to development schemes and keeping alive a family-like bond with workers—these are the two areas we are actively working on," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.