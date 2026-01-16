Maharashtra elections result 2026 live: EC to announce results today, BMC vote counting from 10 am
Maharashtra elections result 2026 Live: Counting of votes for elections to 2,869 seats across 893 wards in Maharashtra will take place today. Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and civic bodies in Pune, Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane and Mira Bhayandar are among some notable names.
Maharashtra elections result 2026 Live Updates: The state election commission will announce the results of the high-stakes elections to Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Friday. Elections for 2,869 seats across 893 wards in Maharashtra took place on January 15, and the counting of votes will begin at 10 am today. Some of the key municipal corporations to watch are Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar and Navi Mumbai, among others....Read More
The elections have drawn significant attention this time due to shifting political alliances, with former allies splitting and rivals joining hands for the contest. The once-estranged Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, who ended their rivalry last June, have united for the civic body polls in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is also contesting with Sharad Pawar's NCP faction in two seats—Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.
A quick round-up of what happened on polling day:
Which 29 civic bodies voted
One of the most prominent municipal corporations in the contest was Mumbai's BMC. Apart from it, other civic bodies in the fray were Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji.
Highest voter turnout in Kolhapur, 41% in BMC
Polling began at 7:30 am and lasted till 5:30 pm on Thursday. While official data on the final voter turnout is still awaited, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare reportedly said that the turnout in the 29 civic bodies was in the 46-50% range. By 3:30 pm, the highest turnout was recorded in Kolhapur at 50.85%, followed by Parbhani, Thane, Vasai-Virar and Panvel, among others.
Erasable ink allegations surface
As Maharashtra voted in elections to the 29 municipal corporations on Thursday, allegations of the use of marker pens or “erasable ink” surfaced, with people claiming they could wipe the ink off using hand sanitisers.
“Perhaps this is the first election where so many complaints are coming in that the ink applied is coming off immediately. There is collusion between the Election Commission and the ruling party. Many irregularities are happening,” Uddhav Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
What exit polls predicted
Several exit polls predictions favoured the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance to win most of the seats in the BMC polls. In terms of seat share, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance is projected to win 131–151 seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS–NCP (SP) alliance 58–68 seats, the Congress–VBA–RSP alliance 12–16 seats, and others 6–12 seats, according to Axis My India.
A similar prediction was made by JVC, which projected the BJP-led alliance to win at least 138 seats.
Maharashtra elections result 2026 Live: Ink wiped off after voting?
As Maharashtra voted for elections to the BMC and 28 other civic bodies, allegations surfaced that the ink used to mark voters could be easily wiped off after voting. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray alleged that the ink could be removed using hand sanitiser.
Several videos went viral on social media, with people claiming that marker pens were used at polling booths instead of government-approved ink.
Maharashtra elections result 2026 Live: All you need to know about Mumbai's BMC polls
Maharashtra elections result 2026 Live: Among the several prominent municipal corporations that went to polls on Thursday was the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of Mumbai. Here, elections took place after nearly four years and the contest was three-cornered, among the BJP-Shiv Sena, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS and the Congress-VBA alliances.
Voting took place across 227 wards, with approximately 1,700 candidates contesting. A voter turnout of 52.90% was seen at the civic body after polling concluded at 5:30 pm on Thursday.
Maharashtra elections result 2026 Live: What was the election schedule?
Elections to the 29 municipal corporations were announced by the State Election Commission (SEC) on December 15, 2025. The nomination process began on December 23, and candidates were allowed to submit their nominations until a week later. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was January 2, and the final list of candidates was published the next day.
Elections to all civic bodies, including Mumbai’s BMC, took place in a single phase on Thursday, January 15. The results were scheduled for Friday, January 16.