‘If Sena wasn't divided’, ‘Numbers against BJP’, ‘If Cong didn't...' : Decoding the ‘ifs’ in BMC, Maharashtra results

The story from Mumbai seemed fairly straightforward on one count: The BJP has shattered the 25-year Thackeray hegemony over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), marking a historic shift in the political landscape of India’s financial capital. The Thackeray cousins and Eknath Shinde's Sena can, mathematically, end up with a higher number than that of CM Fadnavis-led BJP. That's one of the facts being used to make political arguments after the BMC result. (Photos: HT File)

The numbers speak after all. The ruling party at the state and central levels is now the single-largest party in the Mumbai municipality with 89 seats. Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has won enough for them to together cross the majority mark of 114 in a House of 227.

Yet, behind these numbers lies a landscape of "ifs" and opportunities.

What if Shiv Sena was undivided? The most glaring question emerging from the rubble of the BMC results is, what could have happened had the Shiv Sena remained a single entity. The numbers suggest they would have been close to holding the reins.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, while deputy CM Shinde’s Shiv Sena secured 29. Together, their tally of 94 seats would have surpassed the BJP’s 89. Aligning with, say, the Congress would mean majority.

Uddhav cryptically remarked on Saturday, a day after the results, that his party could still have its mayor in Mumbai, though he did not say how. Shinde, meanwhile, moved all his corporators to a hotel.

Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu argued after the results on Friday that the BJP’s victory was only possible because they split the Shiv Sena. “The BJP’s dream to elect their own mayor would not have been possible without the split,” he told HT.

Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha echoed this theory in a post on X, noting that the combined strength of the two Shiv Senas remains formidable.

“If SS was united, the BJP had no chance in the BMC elections,” he posted on X, and suggested that if the factions truly wanted to “restore the SS glory”, a patch-up could still force the BJP into the opposition.

What of the third ‘Sena’: Was Raj worth losing Cong over? Perhaps the biggest headline for months ahead of the BMC polls was about the late Bal Thackeray’s son Uddhav and nephew Raj coming together two decades after their succession war.

Their bid was to consolidate the “Marathi manoos” (‘sons of the soil’) vote. This reunion was a cornerstone of the Sena (UBT) campaign, with Raj adding aggression around nativist rhetoric and the perceived "battle of self-respect" for Maharashtra versus the idea that the BJP is an “outsider” party.

Analysts suggest the Thackerays' alliance was a strategic miscalculation, at least for Uddhav. Despite the hype and the packed rallies at Shivaji Park, Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) failed to grow, stagnating at its 2017 tally of seven corporators. Political analyst Rajendra Sathe observed, “Raj Thackeray can gather crowds with good speeches, but can't bring in votes”.

More critically, the relatively moderate Uddhav's closeness to the MNS alienated the Congress, which feared a dent in its North Indian and Muslim voter base due to Raj Thackeray’s rhetoric. Analyst Pratap Asbe highlighted that the Congress's decision to go solo, or only tie up with smaller parties locally, split the non-BJP vote, contributing to the BJP's victory.

The fallout was severe, Deshpande told HT: “Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to dump the Congress to go with the MNS backfired badly.”

Is all lost for the Thackerays? Losing the BMC is a structural and financial blow to the Thackeray legacy. For decades, the corporation served as the party’s primary source of political patronage and organisational muscle.

However, the results were not a total wipeout. By winning 65 seats in the BMC, Uddhav Thackeray apparently defeated Eknath Shinde’s Sena in Mumbai, reinforcing his claim as the principal face of Bal Thackeray’s “Sena” name in the city.

Senior journalist Sandeep Sonwalkar was more measured: “By winning more than 60 seats in Mumbai, he saved his party from extinction,” he reportedly said. Uddhav Thackeray now emerges as the de facto Opposition leader in Mumbai, a position analysts say may help his brand get sharper in the longer run.

But suggestions include becoming more “inclusive”.

“The Thackeray brand will continue to shine and can bounce back if they rework and adopt a more inclusive strategy beyond its core Maharashtrian vote base,” Abhay Deshpande said.

This means a possible rethink, or not, on Raj Thackeray’s anti-migrant pitch in the name of gathering local support, as part of which he even recycled Bal Thackeray’s 1960s slogan “hatao lungi, bajao pungi” against South Indians.

What stops Sena make-up? A reasoning for a possible reconciliation may simply be found in the BMC seat tally. In the 227-member BMC, the Senas of the Thackeray cousins and Eknath Shide can hold an edge. Author and ex-politician Sanjay Jha’s argument is that with additional support from the Congress, a united Sena could still force the BJP into the opposition, noting that "politics is the art of the possible".

Jha wrote: “The CM is a BJP man now. Shinde has been outmaneuvered by the BJP.”

Jha's theory, apparently, is that once Shinde broke the Sena, he was made CM by the larger party BJP; but was later made deputy and now finds himself as a small player in Mumbai too. Shinde indeed has the original party name and symbol, but his influence has been largely confined to Thane, failing to breach Uddhav’s core voters in South Mumbai for instance.

The BJP now controls 23 out of 29 municipal corporations, and senior journalist Sonwalkar reportedly suggested that Shinde’s utility to the BJP may be reaching its end; and the same may be the case with the other deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s NCP, which emerged in a similar fashion by breaking up stalwart Sharad Pawar’s original party.

“The BJP has now won entire Maharashtra in a way. BJP leaders are in power in all three places: Lok Sabha, assembly and now local bodies. However, this is a warning bell for BJP's allies. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has been confined to Thane. Ajit Pawar's party NCP is not in a position to make even a single mayor across the state,” Sonwalkar told Bhaskar.

But statements and claims on ideology — Hindutva, in particular — make a Sena reconciliation appear difficult. While the BJP has credited the win to its core Hindutva ideology, Shinde has laid claim to Bal Thackeray’s aggressive front-facing of Hindutva. He has accused Uddhav of being “soft” and abandoning those principles by aligning with the Congress to become CM after the 2019 assembly election.

Uddhav once appeared to move towards a more inclusive “Mi Mumbaikar” strategy to reach out to Muslim and North Indian voters, which is where aligning with Raj seemed counter-intuitive.

There is personal friction, too, between Uddhav and Shinde, with both calling each other “traitor”.

Where does the other clan, the Pawars, stand in this? In the realm of ifs and possibilities, is another clan — the Pawars. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, they attempted a reconciliation much like the Thackerays’. While being a deputy CM, Ajit Pawar went against the state’s ruling alliance. He aligned his NCP, which holds the original name and symbol, with uncle Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule’s NCP(SP) for the municipal contests.

But the BJP defeated them in their traditional strongholds. This means Ajit Pawar’s NCP is not in a position to have a mayor anywhere in Maharashtra.

There is already talk, though, the two NCPs may come together under Ajit as Sharad Pawar finally retires.