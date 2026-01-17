Muslims votes divided among non-BJP-Shiv Sena parties

Mumbai: The Muslim community’s votes got divided among the non-BJP-Shiv Sena parties in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) elections. In Mumbai, as per 2011 census, Muslims comprised 21% of the population, or 25.68 lakh of the 1.24 crore individuals. Although the numbers have changed in the last 15 years, the demography on the ground in Muslim majority wards has not altered significantly. **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Mumbai: AIMIM's Khairunnisa Akbar Hussain shows her certificate after her victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, in Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2026_000095B) (PTI)

Across Mumbai, the civic wards where the community has majority vote share include Malwani, Jogeshwari West, certain pockets in Andheri West, Bandra East, Dharavi, Mahim, Byculla, Mazgaon, Bhendi Bazaar, Nagpada, Dongri, Kurla, Mankhurd, Govandi and Cheetah Camp. Of the 227 electoral wards, nearly 40 Muslim-majority seats make the community important for any party.

“Muslims always largely vote for secular parties. However, there has been a shift in the recent past. Despite the undivided Shiv Sena’s supremo supporting the Babri Masjid’s demolition then, Muslims voted for their candidates, Arvind Sawant and Manoj Jamsutkar. This is to fight the bigger opposition that has emerged,” said Zubair Azami, director of Urdu Markaz and a culture historian.

But, post Shiv Sena’s split, Shiv Sena (UBT) aligning with MNS led by Raj Thackeray alienated a portion of Muslim voters. “Muslims have inhibitions about Raj,” Azmi explained, “Additionally, Thackeray brothers focussed more on Marathi votes.”

Maulana Mahmood Dariyabadi, general secretary of All India Ulema Council, echoed similar views. “In south Mumbai, it was the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, while in the eastern suburbs, it was the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), as the Congress did not pitch in strongly.”

In Govandi, AIMIM won in big numbers. In south Mumbai, Congress gained seats in Colaba, Pydhonie, Bhendi Bazaar, Byculla, Dharavi and Sion. Congress also tasted victory in Bandra east and Bandra west, Kalina, Andheri west, Versova and Malwani.

“We didn’t vote as Muslims, but there’s no denying that Muslim-majority areas are consistently neglected by the MCGM. We supported the Congress candidate because we believed he would address our civic issues and to ensure that those who call our area ‘mini Pakistan’ do not win here,” said advocate Sadique Qureshi, 46, a resident of Malwani, from where Congress candidate Rafique Shaikh won.

Another voter, Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, 30, a Shivaji Nagar resident, told HT why he chose AIMIM. “They openly challenged sitting MLA Abu Azmi (SP), built strong anti-incumbency on the ground, and earned the trust of the people. That is why we voted for AIMIM,” he said.