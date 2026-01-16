Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Who won BMC elections 2026: Full list of winners in Mumbai civic polls

    BMC election 2026 winner list: According to trends at 3 pm, the BJP is leading in 88 wards, followed closely by the Shiv Sena (UBT) with 74 leads.

    Updated on: Jan 16, 2026 4:05 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    BMC election 2026 winner list: The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is underway, with results being declared for the city’s 227 wards by the State Election Commission. Polling for the BMC was held on Thursday after a four-year delay, recording a voter turnout of 52.94%.

    BMC election results: Ward-wise list of winning candidates in Mumbai (PTI)
    BMC election results: Ward-wise list of winning candidates in Mumbai (PTI)

    According to trends available at 3 pm, the Mahayuti alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has taken a clear lead in Mumbai. The BJP is leading in 88 wards, followed closely by the Shiv Sena (UBT) with 74 leads. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has secured leads in 28 wards, while the Congress is ahead in eight and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in seven. Follow BMC election result LIVE

    Ward-wise list of winners so far

    Below is the ward-wise list of winning candidates announced so far, arranged in increasing order of ward numbers:

    Ward No.Winning candidateParty
    1Rekha YadavShiv Sena
    2Tejaswini GhosalkarBJP
    3Prakash DarekarBJP
    4Mangesh PangareShiv Sena
    51Varsha TembwalkarShiv Sena
    59Shailesh PhanseShiv Sena (UBT)
    60Sayali KulkarniBJP
    135Navnath BanBJP
    147Pragya SadafuleShiv Sena
    163Shaila LandeShiv Sena
    173Shilpa TulaskarBJP
    182Milind VidyaShiv Sena (UBT)
    183Asha KaleCongress
    184Sajidani Babu KhanCongress
    186Archana ShindeShiv Sena (UBT)
    187Joseph KoliShiv Sena (UBT)
    193Hemangi WoralikarShiv Sena (UBT)
    194Nishikant ShindeShiv Sena (UBT)
    207Rohidas LokhandeBJP
    208Ramakant RahateShiv Sena (UBT)
    209Yamini JadhavShiv Sena
    214Ajit PatilBJP

    The table was last updated on 3:50 pm.

    Results put on hold in two wards

    Counting has been temporarily halted in two wards due to reported issues.

    Ward 185: BJP candidate Ravi Raja is trailing Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate T M Jagdish after Round 4. The result has been put on hold due to an error in the electronic voting machine (EVM), with the State Election Commission set to issue further orders.

    Ward 72: The result has been withheld after Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Manisha Panchal raised objections over alleged irregularities during the counting process.

    Alongside Mumbai, elections were also conducted for 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra. Results for all civic bodies are scheduled to be declared on Friday.

    recommendedIcon
    Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, BMC Election Result Live, Maharashtra Election Result Live, Pune Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Who Won BMC Elections 2026: Full List Of Winners In Mumbai Civic Polls
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes