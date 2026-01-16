Who won BMC elections 2026: Full list of winners in Mumbai civic polls

Below is the ward-wise list of winning candidates announced so far, arranged in increasing order of ward numbers:

According to trends available at 3 pm, the Mahayuti alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has taken a clear lead in Mumbai. The BJP is leading in 88 wards, followed closely by the Shiv Sena (UBT) with 74 leads. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has secured leads in 28 wards, while the Congress is ahead in eight and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in seven. Follow BMC election result LIVE

BMC election 2026 winner list: The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is underway, with results being declared for the city’s 227 wards by the State Election Commission. Polling for the BMC was held on Thursday after a four-year delay, recording a voter turnout of 52.94%.

The table was last updated on 3:50 pm.

Results put on hold in two wards Counting has been temporarily halted in two wards due to reported issues.

Ward 185: BJP candidate Ravi Raja is trailing Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate T M Jagdish after Round 4. The result has been put on hold due to an error in the electronic voting machine (EVM), with the State Election Commission set to issue further orders.

Ward 72: The result has been withheld after Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Manisha Panchal raised objections over alleged irregularities during the counting process.

Alongside Mumbai, elections were also conducted for 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra. Results for all civic bodies are scheduled to be declared on Friday.