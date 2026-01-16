BMC Election Result 2026 Live: Mumbai votes after 4-year hiatus; counting of votes to begin at 10 AM
Mumbai BMC Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the BMC elections will take place in batches and begin at 10 AM. A total of 52.90% voters went to the polls across 227 wards in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
- 10 Mins agoThackeray cousins reunite after 20 years
- 16 Mins agoExit polls predict Mahayuti sweep
- 26 Mins agoMumbai votes after 4-year delay, result today
- 37 Mins agoWhat happened in 2017?
- 38 Mins ago1,700 candidates in the fray
- 48 Mins agoWhere the voter count stands
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoCounting of votes begins at 10 AM
BMC Election Result 2026 Live: The result for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election 2026 will be declared today, Friday, January 16. The counting of votes is set to begin at 10 AM. The result for 227 wards in the BMC will be declared by the State Election Commission following the polls on Thursday, which were held after a three-year delay. Along with the BMC, 28 other municipal corporations went to the polls across Maharashtra for the civic polls. The results for the same will be declared today...Read More
The last BMC elections were held in 2017. Based on the schedule, the elections were set for 2022 but were delayed due to a series of factors. Among the key reasons for the delay in elections was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other reasons behind the delay were the dispute over the delimitation of BMC seats, and a legal battle over reservation for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) in local body polls.
Mumbaikars step out to vote for the BMC elections after nearly a gap of four years. As per the SEC, the voter turnout for the BMC polls till 5:30 PM on Thursday stood at 52.90%.
What did exit polls say?
Ahead of the results, the exit poll projections have shown a lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti in the BMC polls. According to JVC exit polls, the BJP+ alliance is likely to get 138 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance is likely to get 59 seats.
A similar projection was made by Axis My India, which said that BJP alliance may win 131-151 seats, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena alliance would secure 58-68 seats.
BMC election result today
The counting of votes for the BMC will take place in batches. As per reports, SEC officials have said two constituencies will be counted at a time.
In 2017, the counting of votes was conducted all at once. Unlike this, the results will be declared after the votes have been counted in a phased manner.
What happened in the last BMC election result?
In 2017, the BMC elections were held in a single phase. The Shiv Sena secured a win and was voted the largest party in the elections, winning 84 seats. The BJP saw an improved performance, securing 82 seats.
Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress dropped to 31 seats, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena dropped to 7 seats.
However, since 2017, the political landscape in Maharashtra has undergone significant changes, marked by splits within the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.
In 2022, the Shiv Sena split into two factions, one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party split in 2023 into two factions - one led by Ajit Pawar and the other by Sharad Pawar.
From these splits, the Shinde Sena and NCP (AP) joined the alliance led by the BJP, forming the Mahayuti alliance. Meanwhile, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress came together to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
BMC Election Result 2026 Live: Ahead of the BMC polls, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray announced that the two parties - Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena - will be coming together for the BMC polls.
This alliance marked the first reunion between the cousins since 2005, when Raj Thackeray left Shiv Sena to float MNS.
BMC Election Result 2026 Live: After a four-year hiatus, marked by prolonged civic disengagement and an administrator rule, Mumbai returned to the ballot on Thursday in the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, held against the backdrop of a fragmented Shiv Sena, which ruled the roost for decades, confusing alliances and multi-cornered contests across wards.
Contrary to expectations of fatigue, Mumbai voters turned out in significant numbers, reaffirming the city’s long-standing tendency to defy predictions of voter apathy. The final voter turnout was 52.9%, driven largely by a surge in participation from Maharashtrian and Gujarati-dominated localities in central Mumbai and the suburbs. Read more here
BMC Election Result 2026 Live: A total of 1,700 candidates from across alliances are in the fray for the BMC elections across 227 wards. These candidates range from Shiv Sena to Congress to Nationalist Congress Party.
BMC Election Result 2026 Live: As many as 41.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first eight hours of polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday, officials said. The average voter turnout stood at 41.08 per cent at 3:30 PM, said a BMC spokesperson as per news agency PTI. As per the latest data, the overall turnout for the BMC elections stood at 52.90%
Overall, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said the turnout across the 29 civic bodies which went to the polls on Thursday was in the 46-50 per cent range
BMC Election Result 2026 Live: The counting of votes for the highly anticipated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election will commence from 10 AM onwards today. The result will be declared for a total of 227 wards in the BMC. The postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the votes cast through EVMs.