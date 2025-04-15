'Gajab swad ba': Japanese envoy tries Bihar’s 'world-famous' litti chokha, internet delighted

Japan’s Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Keiichi Ono, has delighted Indians online after sharing a now-viral photo of himself enjoying Bihar’s iconic dish, litti chokha. Currently on a visit to the state, Ono took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to post about the experience, calling the traditional delicacy “world-famous” and declaring in Bhojpuri: “Gajab swad ba” – which translates to “Great taste.” Japan’s envoy to India, Keiichi Ono, savoured Bihar’s litti-chokha.(X/@JapanAmbIndia)

“Namaste, Bihar! Finally had the chance to try the world-famous Litti Chokha – Gajab Swad Ba,” he wrote, accompanied by a cheerful image of him savouring the dish. His use of the local dialect quickly won over the internet, making his post a heartwarming moment of cultural connection.

Internet reacts

The post has clocked over 180,000 views and continues to draw widespread admiration. What really touched users was not just the diplomat’s appreciation of local cuisine, but his effort to embrace regional language and sentiment.

“You’ve won hearts in Bihar today,” one person wrote. Another said, “This is soft diplomacy at its finest.” Some users jokingly suggested that the ambassador should also try sattu paratha and thekua. Others admired his Bhojpuri skills, saying, “That accent is on point!”

Another commented, “When a Japanese envoy praises our litti-chokha, we know our heritage is global.” Another wrote, “Gajab! Now even foreigners know what we eat with pride.” There were also comments thanking him for highlighting Bihari cuisine: “Sir Litti Chokha is one of the amazing flavours of India, let me be your host and I will show you other amazing flavours too!”

Alongside indulging in Bihari flavours, Ambassador Ono also highlighted his official engagements. In another post, he shared details of his visit to the Bihar National Highway Improvement Project, which is supported by the Japanese government.

“Together with the Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency, I visited the Bihar National Highway Improvement Project, funded by the Govt of Japan.. The project is expected to greatly reduce travel time within the state and contribute significantly to its tourism and economy,” he wrote.