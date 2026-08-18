Mumbai film sets under FDA scanner: Crew raises concerns over food hygiene

Following a series of raids and inspections by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) into food quality and hygiene at restaurants, the focus has now shifted to film sets. On Friday, the Maharashtra FDA raided Bollywood Café in Goregaon’s Film City, uncovering serious hygiene lapses. We speak to industry insiders to get to the root of the issue.



A much-needed step: FWICE Photo: ChatGPT (AI generated for representational purpose only)

The raid came days after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, raising concerns about the quality of food served to workers, technicians and artistes on film sets.

FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey believes the raid sends a crucial message to production houses. “Log darrenge that raid humare par bhi ho sakti hai,” he says, adding, “Crew and daily wage workers’ food safety is a big concern. Woh log khul ke nahin bolenge. Kaam itna kam hai, kaun bolega.”

Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor of FWICE, highlights the scale of the problem. “A lot of people have been complaining about food quality and the use of caustic soda. So, we thought a check here was needed. The entire catering system in the film industry on the shoots needs to be monitored.”

The Ground Reality For the technicians and daily wage workers, the situation often feels like a set deal.

For technicians and daily wage workers, the situation can often feel like a compromise they have little choice but to make.

Mohd Rafiq, an equipment and lighting technician with over three decades of experience, says he has become selective about the projects he takes on. “I have stopped sending my team to small-budgeted projects; wahan khaane ki dikkat aati hi hai. Kam ho kaam, but the crew should be safe.”

Light technician GP Dass, on the other hand, is thankful that they are provided food at all. He says, “Kaun si corporate do se teen baar khaana deti hai? At least in our industry, we’re getting food and can save money to send back home. Nahin khaana, matt khao.”

The Producers’ Perspective While the grievances are loud, some emphasise that food safety is already a priority for many production houses.

Producer Yash Patnaik explains that these inspections only reinforce existing best practices. “Whenever I am on a project, food and water safety is my team’s priority—not because aaj checking ho rahi, but we can’t afford any team member falling ill and work getting hampered in the long run due to food or water contamination. My production team inspects food every day when it’s delivered on our sets; else, we send back items we doubt even a bit.”

Associate director Amit Saxena, who has worked closely with teams like Pahlaj Nihalani’s, adds, “We just brought out a very big film, and the food provided was no less than a good wedding buffet by the makers. Maine dekha hain kai makers ko acha intezam karte hue for the crew. As far as actors and HOD’s are concerned, many are health-conscious and bring their own food—woh isliye nahin khate, not because it’s of bad quality.”

Director Umesh Shukla (102 Not Out, Oh My God) calls food hygiene a universal issue across industries, not just films. “Be my team or crew, joh main khata hoon whai sab khatein whenever I am on the set. I usually carry my atta because that has been advised by the doctor, and woh joh khana chahe I share with anybody. But barring that two rotis, I eat everything that is available. For me, what matters is hygiene, and that is something I always make it a point to be followed every day on the shoot.”