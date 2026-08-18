Gwyneth Paltrow makes besan chilla, internet has mixed reactions

However, her choice of accompaniments took the breakfast in a decidedly unexpected direction, as she served the chillas with eggs topped with green mint chutney, alongside leftover short ribs from the previous night’s dinner.

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently added a desi twist to her breakfast routine, sharing a video of her making besan chilla. This video was a part of her recurring #boyfriendbreakfast series, in which she makes elaborate meals for her now-husband.

This combination caught the attention of Indian food lovers online. While some welcomed the sight of a familiar staple on Paltrow’s breakfast table, others were more sceptical. The reactions also tapped into a long-running debate around how Indian food and culture are often embraced in the West without always acknowledging their origins.

One user wrote, “Americans will copyright it and then market it as their own,” while another simply stated, “White folks stealing Indian ‘knowledge’ and making money off the internet is the evolution of imperialism in the last 5 years.”