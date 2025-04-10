Japan builds 3D-printed train station in 6 hours in historic first

In a world first, the West Japan Railway Company has constructed a 3D-printed train station in Arida City, marking a significant step forward in rail infrastructure innovation. The new Hatsushima Station was built to replace an ageing wooden structure dating back to 1948 and was assembled in just under six hours on-site, reported the New York Times. The company noted that conventional construction would have taken more than two months.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The station, which has been automated since 2018, serves around 530 passengers daily and is located along a modest train line with services running one to three times per hour. It was built using prefabricated components made by Serendix, a construction firm hired by the railway operator.

A race against time

According to Serendix, the printing and concrete reinforcement of the components took seven days. The work was done at a factory in Kumamoto Prefecture on Kyushu Island, roughly 804 kilometres from Arida. The parts were transported by road and arrived on the evening of March 24.

“Normally, construction takes place over several months while the trains are not running every night,” explained Kunihiro Handa, co-founder of Serendix, reported the outlet. Due to strict regulations near operating train lines, construction is typically limited to overnight hours to avoid disrupting services.

As the trucks arrived on a Tuesday night, dozens of curious locals gathered to witness the historic construction. Once the final train departed at 11:57 pm, workers quickly moved in. Using a crane, they lowered each preprinted mortar-based segment into place, assembling the entire structure just feet away from the old station. The main structure, measuring slightly over 100 square feet, was fully set up before the first train arrived at 5:45 am the next morning.

Although the building is physically complete, finishing touches like ticket machines and IC card readers are still being installed. The station is expected to open to passengers in July.

The company noted that conventional construction would have taken more than two months and cost nearly twice as much. With Japan’s ageing population and declining workforce, this model may offer a solution to staffing and infrastructure challenges in remote areas.

“We believe that the significance of this project lies in the fact that the total number of people required will be reduced greatly,” said Ryo Kawamoto, president of JR West Innovations, the railway company’s venture capital arm.

