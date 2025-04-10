Wait, what! 74-year-old tries using AI avatar in NY court to argue his case, faces judge’s wrath - video

A New York appeals court judge stopped a proceeding midway and was left furious after a plaintiff tried using an AI avatar to argue his case before the panel. 74-year-old Jerome Dewald presented his argument in an employment dispute when he employed this method, shocking everyone. The incident occurred when he presented before the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division's First Judicial Department last month. A scene from the court where an elderly man tried using an AI avatar to present his case. (YouTube/@NYSAD1)

A longer version of the video is available on the court's official YouTube channel.

“It may please the court, I come here today…” the AI avatar says as it addresses the judges on the panel. The ‘man’ on the screen resembles a younger version of the Dewald.

A confused judge asks Dewald if the man is his lawyer. The court previously granted him permission to argue his own case. In response to the judge’s interruption, Dewald says, “I generated that,” adding, “That is not a real person.”

Following this, Justice Sallie Manzanet-Daniels of the Appellate Division’s First Judicial Department gets visibly displeased and snaps at Dewald.

“It would have been nice to know that when you made your application,” she says, adding, “I don’t appreciate being misled.” She then yells, "Shut that off."

How did Jerome Dewald react?

According to the New York Times, he shared that he was left embarrassed by the incident and had sent a letter of apology to the judges.

“My intent was never to deceive but rather to present my arguments in the most efficient manner possible,” he reportedly said in his apology letter. “However, I recognize that proper disclosure and transparency must always take precedence,” he continued.