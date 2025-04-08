Google is hiring techies, paying them to do nothing for a year to win AI race: report

As the AI race is heating up, top companies are looking to hire the best talent to get ahead and Google is no different. According to a report by Business Insider, Google is hiring employees for a year and paying them to do nothing rather than letting them work for a competitor. In a bid to stay ahead in the AI race, Google is reportedly hiring employees and paying them to remain idle.(AFP)

Reports suggest that Google's noncompete agreements for such employees prohibit them from working for a competitor for up to 12 months after they leave Google. Four former employees who chose to remain anonymous told Business Insider that some Google DeepMind staff in the UK are subject to such noncompete agreements.

The issues came to light after Nando de Freitas, Microsoft AI's vice president and a former DeepMind director, took to X to share stories of such employee reaching out to him.

"Every week one of you reaches out to me in despair to ask me how to escape your notice periods and noncompetes. Don't sign these contracts. No American corporation should have that much power, especially in Europe. It's abuse of power, which does not justify any end," he said.

Take a look at the post here:

To gain a competitive edge over other, such aggressive noncompetes can be one tool tech companies wield to ensure their competitiors do not zoom past them in the AI race. Companies are launching AI tech within weeks of each other to present their product as the best available option and get ahead.

Hence, such noncompete agreements tie an employee to a company as they agree not to work for a competing company for a certain period of time after signing the deal.

Some employees at Google DeepMind with such noncompetes have been put on extended garden leave wherein they are paid for the work yet are no longer working. An employee's seniority and how critical their work is can affect the length of the noncompete agreement.

Two of the former employees said that while six-month noncompetes are common among DeepMind employees even those working on Google's Gemini AI models, more senior researchers have also been put on yearlong leave.

"Our employment contracts are in line with market standards. Given the sensitive nature of our work, we use noncompetes selectively to protect our legitimate interests, " a Google spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement.

But in a fast-paced field like AI, some employees feel their long noncompetes have restricted their growth. "Who wants to sign you for starting in a year?" said one former DeepMind employee. "That's forever in AI."

"AI is interesting. It seems to be the first time in my career that you have this insane race, like a space race. People really feel like to be six months ahead, a year ahead, could make all the difference, said one former employee.