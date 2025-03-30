'You can use AI to generate fake receipts': Viral post shows hyper-realistic restaurant bill, sparks debate

A man took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an AI-generated receipt, claiming that tools like GPT-4o can create hyper-realistic fake receipts that could be used to bypass verification systems. Many took to the comments section to voice their concern.(X)

“You can use 4o to generate fake receipts. There are too many real-world verification flows that rely on ‘real images’ as proof. That era is over,” he wrote, sharing an image of a restaurant bill.

The AI-generated receipt showed a bill from "Epic Steakhouse" in San Francisco, listing items like filet mignon, rib eye, and a Caesar salad, with a total of $277.02. The image featured wrinkles, realistic printing, and even a wooden table background—details that made it nearly indistinguishable from a real receipt.

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly sparked reactions, with one user commenting: "Generate me a photorealistic iPhone picture of a $277.02 wrinkled receipt on a wooden table with reasonable numbers. Make the math add up. The restaurant name is X and the address should be Y.”

Another pointed out an inconsistency, saying, “You can tell it’s fake by the fact there is nothing at Epic that…”

A user added, "I've already used AI image generation to that it will soon break Age Verification. Just proof of concept and a couple months back, but give it 2 years. Prompt was something like "guy in early thirties holding his passport by his face, showing the photo"."

One user commented, “n Europe, every receipt has a QR code that you can scan, which takes you to the tax authority’s website, where all the transaction details are listed.”

A user added, “I think if you do this to any degree that matters, companies will notice and you will get in big trouble. I also think that people who would be doing this to their companies are probably already doing it in other ways. So I don’t think this really moves the needle much.”