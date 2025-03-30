Sam Altman urges users to slow down as Ghibli trend takes over internet: 'Our team needs sleep'

The internet has been captivated by a flood of AI-generated images inspired by the signature style of Studio Ghibli, the legendary Japanese animation studio known for its whimsical, hand-drawn aesthetic. Perfected by Japanese animator and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, this art form has brought dreamy landscapes and reimagined pop culture characters to life. Social media platforms have been overwhelmed with these AI-created visuals, fueling a viral trend that has taken over feeds worldwide. Founded by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, Studio Ghibli is known for its breathtaking hand-drawn animation.(X/AI)

As the trend escalated, ChatGPT’s image-generation tool became a primary source for these creations, leading to an unprecedented surge in demand. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express the impact on the company’s resources.

"Can y'all please chill on generating images? This is insane, our team needs sleep," Altman posted, highlighting the strain the trend has placed on the platform’s servers and engineering team.

Take a look at the post:

For those unfamiliar, Studio Ghibli is a world-renowned Japanese animation studio celebrated for its visually stunning and emotionally rich films like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl’s Moving Castle. Founded by legendary animators Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, the studio has become synonymous with breathtaking hand-drawn animation, enchanting storytelling, and deeply immersive worlds. Its signature style is characterised by soft, painterly backgrounds, expressive and emotive characters, and a dreamlike, nostalgic atmosphere that evokes a sense of wonder and tranquillity. These elements have now transcended traditional animation, becoming a viral aesthetic on social media, where users are using AI tools to reimagine themselves and familiar scenes in the distinctive Ghibli style.

The name Ghibli comes from a Libyan Arabic word referring to a hot desert wind. These films are meticulously crafted by a dedicated team of artists working under Miyazaki’s guidance. The Wind Rises exemplifies this effort, with each frame hand-drawn and painted in watercolours. One particularly intricate scene, depicting a bustling market, took over a year to complete. Last year, Miyazaki was honoured with the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, often called Asia’s Nobel Prize.

