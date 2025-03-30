ChatGPT chief's appeal as Studio Ghibli breaks internet: ‘Can yall please chill’

Amid social media exploding with the ChatGPT's Ghibli-style image generator, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Sunday took to microblogging platform X saying that the response to the feature of the AI chatbot is “insane”, giving his teams no time to sleep. The studio Ghibli-style animation was primarily founded and perfected by legendary Japanese filmmaker and animator Hayao Miyazaki.

The ChatGPT Ghibli image generation is part of AI chatbot's latest update tools which creates creates images inspired by the distinct animation style of Studio Ghibli, Japanese animation powerhouse founded by Hayao Miyazaki.

“Can yall please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep,” Sam Altman wrote on X.

On a comment by English-American computer scientist whether “lots of people need to be awake when load is high”, Sam Altman wrote that he has never seen anything like this.

“We just haven’t been able to catch up since launch so people are still working to keep the service up… biblical demand, I have never seen anything like it,” Sam Altman said.

To another comment which read, “If you keep netfing the model, people will stop using it. Otherwise, no.”, Sam Altman said, “we are gonna do the opposite of nerfing it BUT still please chill out a bit”.

ChatGPT's Studi Ghibli integration breaks internet

The integration of Studio Ghibli's art style with ChatGPT's generative tools led to a flood of online content with people turning their everyday images, from portraits to landscapes, into whimsical, dreamlike illustrations reminiscent of Ghibli films like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro.

Since the feature was released, users have taken to platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok, sharing their AI-generated Ghibli-inspired art, resulting in hashtags like #Ghiblified or #GhibliArt consistently trending, with everyone from regular users to politicians, influencers, celebrities, and even brands using the tool.

The Studio Ghibli trend has also led to ethical concerns about artificial intelligence tools trained on copyrighted creative works and what that means for the future livelihoods of human artists.