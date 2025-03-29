ChatGPT's free users can now create Studio Ghibli-style AI images. Check stepwise process

The internet is flooded with memes, scenes and photographs in the Studio Ghibli style through ChatGPT's new AI feature. Netizens, business establishments, influencers, political parties, and leaders are trying out this trend. A Studio Ghibli-style AI makeover for Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara (Deepika Padukone) in a scene from Tamasha (2015).

Studio Ghibli art, pioneered by the Japanese studio, refers to images that feature pastel and muted colour palettes and elaborate details.

ChatGPT's creator OpenAI seems to have rolled out this native AI image generation feature to free users, Mint reported.

On March 26, the AI giant had announced,"4o image generation has arrived. It's beginning to roll out today in ChatGPT and Sora to all Plus, Pro, Team, and Free users."

The announcement triggered a frenzy on the internet, with netizens turning their real photographs into animated Ghibli-style images. OpenAI CEO Sam Atlman took to X to say that the GPUs were “melting” due to large-scale use of the feature.

“it's super fun seeing people love images in chatgpt. but our GPUs are melting. we are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. hopefully won't be long! chatgpt free tier will get 3 generations per day soon,” Altman announced.

How to create free Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT?

If you are a free user, here is a step-by-step process to create Studio Ghibli-style images through prompt:-

STEP 1: Log on to the ChatGPT website or tap on the app.

STEP 2: Upload your photo by clicking on the ‘+’ sign at the bottom left corner of the prompt box.

STEP 3: Enter the text ‘Ghiblify this’ or ‘turn this image in Studio Ghibli theme’

STEP 4: You will get your desired image in Ghibli Style. Download the image on your device.

Though many loved what AI did with the posters of movies and iconic moments, a large section of people and fans of Miyazaki termed the trend as nothing short of plagiarism, PTI reported.

"Since this utter garbage is trending, we should take a look at what Hayao Miyazaki, the founder of Studio Ghibli, said about machine created art," wrote a user while sharing an old interview of Miyazaki reacting to AI generated animation.

In the short clip, Miyazaki said, "I am utterly disgusted. If you really want to make creepy stuff, you can go ahead and do it. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself."