Why is ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style AI image generator under fire? How users reacted

OpenAI’s image generator in the GPT-4o model has taken social media by storm, with hundreds of thousands of users creating memes, scenes, and photographs in the signature Studio Ghibli style using ChatGPT’s latest feature. OpenAI recently rolled out its most advanced image-generation update for GPT-4o, (ChatGPT)

Miyazaki’s other beloved classics include Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and The Wind Rises.

Fans of Studio Ghibli were delighted this week when a new version of ChatGPT let them transform popular internet memes or personal photos into the distinct style of the Ghibli founder.

However, the trend also highlighted ethical concerns about artificial intelligence tools trained on copyrighted creative works and what that means for the future livelihoods of human artists. Hayao Miyazaki, 84, known for his hand-drawn approach and whimsical storytelling, has expressed skepticism about AI's role in animation.

Zelda Williams, daughter of late comedian Robin Williams, wrote on Instagram, "People are gleefully sharing 'Studio Ghibli style' AI memes and photos, as though the man himself wouldn't absolutely despise the technological piracy and negative effects on our environment. Anyway, go watch 'Princess Mononoke' in theaters tonight, and f**k AI."

Bollywood celebs join the trend

Many from India, including prominent Bollywood studios such as Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Maddock Films, joined the trend by sharing posters and images from their films in the Ghibli style.

Dharma Productions posted new posters of its films such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "OK Jaanu", "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "Shershaah" and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" in the Ghibli style.

"Falling in love never felt this cute," they captioned the images.

Maddock Films also shared AI-recreated posters of films such as "Bhediya", "Munjya", "Mimi", "Stree 2", Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Sky Force".

"This isn't just AI. It's adorable intelligence," wrote Maddock.

Red Chillies used the ChatGPT feature to come up with Studio Ghibli-esque posters of many Shah Rukh Khan-starrers -- "Chennai Express", "Dunki", "Happy New Year" and "Dear Zindagi".

Copyright debate over Studio Ghibli-style AI images

Though many loved what AI did with the posters of movies and iconic moments, a large section of people and fans of Miyazaki termed the trend as nothing short of plagiarism.

"Since this utter garbage is trending, we should take a look at what Hayao Miyazaki, the founder of Studio Ghibli, said about machine created art," wrote a user while sharing an old interview of Miyazaki reacting to AI generated animation.

In the short clip, Miyazaki said, "I am utterly disgusted. If you really want to make creepy stuff, you can go ahead and do it. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself."

A social media user said Miyazaki didn’t spend his entire life cultivating a distinct artistic identity so that AI could reduce decades of his discipline and integrity to meme fodder.

"It's a shame how easily y’all abandon principle just to feel included," said a social media user.

"Stop promoting AI garbage, pay a real artist to do real drawings!" wrote one user.

Another said, "One day this Ai will replace you and everyone will make low quality content that day be happy to see your own downfall!!"

"The amount of 'get used to it', 'it's fun', 'stop whining' that I see in response to anti AI sentiments is wild. I can't stop you from using the stupid, water wasting, s****y facsimile machines, in the same way you can't stop me from talking about how deeply empty life will become if we relegate the pursuit of art or knowledge to a machine because some people don't like the effort of learning, whether that's an artistic skill or homework in school. Lazy doesn't just effect the body, it rots the mind," Zelda said.

"If someone steals a design and sells it we call it a knockoff. Yet when AI steals the lifes work of someone like Hiyao Miyazaki we call it the future. This is a complete joke, and I am not laughing," wrote a Miyazaki fan on X.