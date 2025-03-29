How to create Ghibli-style AI images using Grok 3? Here's step-by-step guide

Internet is flooded with memes, scenes and photographs in the Studio Ghibli-style through ChatGPT's new feature. OpenAI recently released its most advanced image generator through an update on Chat GPT-4o, which allows users to generate images in legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki's hand-drawn animation style that featured in Oscar-winning films such as "Spirited Away" and "The Boy and the Heron". Portraits of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the Studio Ghibli-style through ChatGPT's new feature. (Chat GPT-4o)

While one section of social media users finds AI-generated images interesting, the other section has called them an insult to Hayao Miyazaki's creative mastery.

Miyazaki's other celebrated movies include "Howl's Moving Castle", "My Friend Totoro", "Kiki's Delivery Service" and "The Wind Rises".

OpenAI hasn’t rolled out this feature for free users yet, meaning they are missing out on the viral trend of turning real-life photos into Japanese anime-style portraits. But there’s a workaround—xAI’s Grok chatbot (running on Grok 3) lets people create Ghibli-style images without needing to pay for ChatGPT’s $20/month subscription.

How to generate Ghibli-style AI portraits using Grok 3?

Users interested in creating Ghibli-inspired AI art through Grok 3 can follow these steps:

Access Grok 3 : Ensure you have access to Grok 3 through an available platform.

: Ensure you have access to Grok 3 through an available platform. Use a detailed prompt: Describe the image clearly. For example- “A Ghibli-style portrait of Sachin Tendulkar with Virat Kohli at Lords."

Describe the image clearly. For example- “A Ghibli-style portrait of Sachin Tendulkar with Virat Kohli at Lords." Upload a photo (optional): Some AI tools allow users to transform their own pictures into Ghibli-style art.

Some AI tools allow users to transform their own pictures into Ghibli-style art. Generate the image: Submit the request and wait for the AI to process the artwork.

For ChatGPT subsribers

For those who prefer ChatGPT, OpenAI offers similar capabilities. Users can subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for enhanced features by visiting OpenAI’s official website, selecting 'View Plans', and following the steps to complete their subscription.

Follow these steps to create Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT for free:

Open the latest version of ChatGPT.

Tap the three-dot icon on the prompt bar.

Select the "Image" option, which appears alongside "Canvas" after clicking the three dots.

Enter a detailed text prompt describing the image you want. For example- "A Ghibli-style portrait of Prime Minister Narendra and US President Donald Trump shaking hands in front of the Taj Mahal."

A Ghibli-style portrait of Prime Minister Narendra and US President Donald Trump shaking hands in front of the Taj Mahal(ChatGPT)

Once generated, download the image and share it on social media.

What is Ghibli art?

Ghibli art refers to the studio’s distinctive visual style, characterised by pastel and muted colour palettes along with meticulous detailing. This artistic approach has remained popular among anime fans due to its rich creative expression and narrative depth.

Founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, Studio Ghibli is a highly regarded Japanese animation studio, known for its hand-drawn animation, intricate backgrounds, and emotionally resonant storytelling. The name "Ghibli" comes from a Libyan Arabic word referring to a hot desert wind.

AI art sparks ethical concerns

The trend also highlighted ethical concerns about artificial intelligence tools trained on copyrighted creative works and what that means for the future livelihoods of human artists. Miyazaki, 84, known for his hand-drawn approach and whimsical storytelling, has expressed skepticism about AI's role in animation.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which is fighting copyright lawsuits over its flagship chatbot, has largely encouraged the “Ghiblification” experiments and its CEO Sam Altman changed his profile on social media platform X into a Ghibli-style portrait. In a technical paper posted Tuesday, the company had said the new tool would be taking a “conservative approach” in the way it mimics the aesthetics of individual artists.

Additionally, OpenAI has implemented restrictions to avoid mimicking specific living artists' styles, although broader studio aesthetics are still permitted.

(With inputs from AP)