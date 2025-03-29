Menu Explore
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
8 lesser-known facts about Studio Ghibli, the animation powerhouse behind the viral trend

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2025 09:53 PM IST

Thousands of users now have turned their photographs, iconic scenes into Studio Ghibli style using ChatGPT’s latest feature.

OpenAI-owned ChatGPT took the internet by storm after users discovered they could turn their photographs into Studio Ghibli-styled animation.

The studio Ghibli-style animation was primarily founded and perfected by legendary Japanese filmmaker and animator Hayao Miyazaki.
Thousands of users now have turned their photographs and iconic scenes into the signature Studio Ghibli style using ChatGPT’s latest feature.

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman said the company had put in “a lot of thought into the initial examples” before introducing the technology.

Also Read | What is Studio Ghibli, Japanese animation giant behind viral AI trend?

He also said ChatGPT's GPUs are “melting” due to heavy demand to generate Ghibli-style images, and hence “some rate limits” will be introduced for raising requests.

Here are 8 lesser-known facts about Studio Ghibli

  1. Founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, Studio Ghibli is a highly regarded Japanese animation studio, known for its hand-drawn animation, intricate backgrounds, and emotionally resonant storytelling.
  2. The name "Ghibli" comes from a Libyan Arabic word referring to a hot desert wind. The studio has produced 22 feature-length films so far.
  3. Many locations in Ghibli films are based on real places. For instance, the village of Matsugou in "My Neighbor Totoro" is modelled after a real location in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, Japan.

    Also Read | 5 stunning key features that make Ghibli portraits magical

  4. Pixar's John Lasseter and Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki have been friends for over 30 years. “Whenever we get stuck at Pixar or Disney, I put on a Miyazaki film sequence or two, just to get us inspired again,” John Lasseter said in 2014.
  5. Hayao Miyazaki's film Spirited Away (2001) made history by receiving an Academy Award, becoming the first non-English animated feature to achieve that.
  6. Hayao Miyazaki has “retired” several times, yet the allure of storytelling continues to draw him back.

    Also Read | Avoid these 5 mistakes if you want a perfect Ghibli-style portrait using ChatGPT

  7. The Ghibli Museum opened in Mitaka, Tokyo, in 2021. It contains exhibits related to Studio Ghibli films and shows short animation films that are not available elsewhere.
  8. Last year, Hayao Miyazaki was honoured with the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, often referred as the Nobel Prize of Asia.

Saturday, March 29, 2025
