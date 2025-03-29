8 lesser-known facts about Studio Ghibli, the animation powerhouse behind the viral trend

OpenAI-owned ChatGPT took the internet by storm after users discovered they could turn their photographs into Studio Ghibli-styled animation. The studio Ghibli-style animation was primarily founded and perfected by legendary Japanese filmmaker and animator Hayao Miyazaki.

Thousands of users now have turned their photographs and iconic scenes into the signature Studio Ghibli style using ChatGPT’s latest feature.

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman said the company had put in “a lot of thought into the initial examples” before introducing the technology.

He also said ChatGPT's GPUs are “melting” due to heavy demand to generate Ghibli-style images, and hence “some rate limits” will be introduced for raising requests.

