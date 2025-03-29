Big eyes, soft colours and dreamy details: 5 stunning key features that make Ghibli portraits magical

The latest version of OpenAI’s image generation technology has taken the internet by storm, with users experimenting to create stunning Studio Ghibli-style AI portraits. From turning their favourite photos into whimsical works of art to crafting hilarious memes, social media is flooded with these dreamy illustrations. Gibli-style AI portraits went viral for their dreamy look.(X)

The trend has captivated anime lovers and art enthusiasts alike, as many are eager to see themselves transformed into characters straight out of a Ghibli movie.

What makes Ghibli-style portraits unique?

The magic of Studio Ghibli’s animation is now being recreated through AI, and here are the key features that define these AI-generated images:

Big, expressive eyes: Ghibli characters are known for their large, emotive eyes that capture a sense of wonder.

Soft colour palettes: These images often feature warm, pastel tones that add to their dreamy aesthetic.

Intricate details: From flowing hair to delicate backgrounds, the AI ensures the portraits have a hand-drawn feel.

Fantasy elements: Many users incorporate fantastical details, such as floating lanterns or misty forests, reminiscent of Ghibli films.

Whimsical expressions: The AI replicates the gentle, serene expressions commonly seen in Studio Ghibli’s iconic characters.

How to create free Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT

If you’re eager to join the trend, here’s how you can generate Studio Ghibli-style images for free using ChatGPT’s AI tool:

Step 1: Visit the ChatGPT website or open the app.

Step 2: Upload your photo by clicking on the ‘+’ sign in the prompt box.

Step 3: Type the command ‘Ghiblify this’ or ‘Turn this image into a Studio Ghibli theme.’

Step 4: The AI will generate a stunning Ghibli-style version of your image. Simply download it to your device and share it online!

The legacy of Ghibli-style art

Studio Ghibli, founded by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, has defined a unique visual storytelling style with films like My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke. Known for its hand-drawn animation, vibrant colour palettes, and deeply expressive characters, Ghibli's work has inspired countless artists worldwide.

With AI now recreating this distinctive style, users can bring a touch of Ghibli magic into their own portraits—without needing a brush or pencil!