Stop gushing over AI Ghibli! 5 styles on ChatGPT that’ll make your jaw drop

The internet has been captivated by AI-generated Ghibli-style artwork, with social media flooded with dreamy, hand-painted visuals inspired by the legendary animation studio. From iconic movie scenes to everyday moments, people have been using AI tools to transform their favourite images into Ghibli-like masterpieces, evoking the warmth and charm of Studio Ghibli films. As the trend continues, users are taking things a step further, making tweaks and edits to refine the AI’s output, perfecting details like lighting, textures, and facial expressions. Internet is flooded with Ghibli-style AI art.(X/@andyorsow)

Now, the AI art obsession is branching out into other beloved styles. The Simpsons-inspired AI edits have taken over, with fans recreating everything from political meetings to famous Bollywood movie scenes to everyday street moments in Springfield’s signature cartoonish look. Meanwhile, other trends are emerging, including Muppet-style transformations and classic 90s anime reimaginings.

Take a look at some of the most viral AI-generated styles taking over the internet:

Even the White House joined the growing trend of Ghibli-style AI art by sharing a meme featuring Virginia Basora-Gonzalez, a convicted drug dealer detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The unexpected post took social media by surprise, sparking widespread reactions.

For those unfamiliar, Studio Ghibli is a world-renowned Japanese animation studio celebrated for its visually stunning and emotionally rich films like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl’s Moving Castle. Founded by legendary animators Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, the studio has become synonymous with breathtaking hand-drawn animation, enchanting storytelling, and deeply immersive worlds. Its signature style is characterised by soft, painterly backgrounds, expressive and emotive characters, and a dreamlike, nostalgic atmosphere that evokes a sense of wonder and tranquillity. These elements have now transcended traditional animation, becoming a viral aesthetic on social media, where users are using AI tools to reimagine themselves and familiar scenes in the distinctive Ghibli style.

