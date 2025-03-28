Humans of Bombay CEO interviews Virat Kohli, Oprah Winfrey, Shah Rukh Khan? Karishma Mehta’s Ghibli makeovers spark buzz

The internet is currently fascinated by a viral trend where people are transforming their photos into Studio Ghibli-style artwork. Inspired by the dreamy, hand-painted aesthetics of the Japanese animation studio, users across social media platforms are sharing AI-generated versions of themselves, their pets, and even iconic moments in pop culture. The images appeared to depict Mehta in conversation with several notable figures,(Instagram/@karimehta05)

Karishma Mehta, founder of Humans of Bombay, joined the trend and shared a series of Ghibli-style images featuring herself

alongside well-known personalities who might be future guests on her podcast. She captioned the post, “Who called it Studio Ghibli render and not a new visualization technique… who do you recognise from our future guest list?”

Also read: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta reveals egg freezing was a hard process: ‘2 to 3 weeks of hormones, injections’

The images appeared to depict Mehta in conversation with several notable figures, including Virat Kohli, Sudha Murthy, Oprah Winfrey, Shah Rukh Khan, and Richard Branson, hinting at potential upcoming podcast episodes. The post quickly gained traction, with fans speculating about the star-studded guest list and appreciating the stunning artwork.

Take a look at the post:

For those unfamiliar, Studio Ghibli is a world-renowned Japanese animation studio celebrated for its visually stunning and emotionally rich films like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl’s Moving Castle. Founded by legendary animators Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, the studio has become synonymous with breathtaking hand-drawn animation, enchanting storytelling, and deeply immersive worlds. Its signature style is characterised by soft, painterly backgrounds, expressive and emotive characters, and a dreamlike, nostalgic atmosphere that evokes a sense of wonder and tranquillity. These elements have now transcended traditional animation, becoming a viral aesthetic on social media, where users are using AI tools to reimagine themselves and familiar scenes in the distinctive Ghibli style.

Also read: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta recalls 'tough' decision to freeze eggs at 32, hails Debina Bonnerjee's IVF journey