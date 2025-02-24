Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta recalls 'tough' decision to freeze eggs at 32, hails Debina Bonnerjee's IVF journey

Karishma Mehta had recently shared her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 32. Now, the Humans of Bombay CEO has shared a clip from her recent interview with actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, and once again opened up about freezing her eggs. Also read | Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta gets her eggs frozen at 32: Know everything from cost and risks to ideal age Karishma Mehta interviewed Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary for Humans of Bombay. (YouTube/ Humans of Bombay)

Karishma's post on Debina's ‘struggle with IVF’

She wrote in her caption, “At the start of this year, I froze my eggs — a tough emotional and physical journey. That’s why I felt so deeply moved by Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary’s story. A couple who has been together for 20 years, and have weathered so many storms together — including the most trying one of all: the struggle with IVF. We talked about everything from their love story to the challenges they’ve faced. If you’re going through a tough time, know you’re not alone.”

Debina's IVF journey

Debina used in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive her first child, Lianna, who was born in April 2022. Debina had a tough time conceiving due to endometriosis and underwent multiple failed IUI and IVF cycles over five years. She has been open about her IVF journey, sharing the emotional and physical challenges she faced. Despite the difficulties, Debina and her husband, Gurmeet, welcomed their second child, Divisha, naturally, just a few months after Lianna's birth.

‘There was too much pressure on Debina’

In the new interview with Karishma, Gurmeet highlighted how Debina's journey to motherhood has not not easy. When Karishma told Debina, “You've spoken about IVF as well. I just did my egg-freezing cycle, so I am very much aware of how difficult it is. How did you deal with all this?” Gurmeet responded, “It was very difficult.”

He went on to say in Hindi, “In IVF, you are given a lot of hormonal injections. Sometimes you don't become successful in the first attempt. With Debina, she had to undergo 2-3 attempts. With the injections, your hormones and body change, plus that sense of failure is also there when you have to repeat the cycle all over again. Then your family and society add more pressure on you, asking, 'When will you have kids?' They don't understand that you are not able to conceive, it could be due to 50 problems. So, there was too much pressure on Debina from everywhere.”

