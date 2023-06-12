Debina Bonnerjee responds to people who ask why she opted for IVF: ‘Tried IUI 5 times, it was a failure’

Actor Debina Bonnerjee, who recently welcomed her daughter Lianna, has finally opened up on why she decided to go for IVF (in vitro fertilisation). More than a decade after they married in 2011, Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first daughter Lianna via IVF in April 2022. They also had their second daughter later last year. (Also read: Debina Bonnerjee twins with daughters in white at her birthday bash) Actor Debina Bonnerjee talks about opting for IVF.

Debina has shared her pregnancy journey with fans through her social media posts. She also discusses issues such as post and pre-pregnancy care for new moms.

Debina on opting IVF

Elaborating on how she conceived Lianna, Debina told ETimes that doctors had initially advised her to go for IUI (intrauterine insemination), which is not a very invasive process. She told ETimes in a new interview, "The fertile days are calculated and according to it, doctors give a few injections. A semen analysis of the husband is also done. It did not work for me. I tried it 5 times. It was a failure."

She added, “Next, the best option was IVF. The cost of embryo transfer is ₹30,000 and it also depends on the hospital. I had an IVF conception. Initially, I was scared but not anymore. When people ask ‘Why IVF transfer’, I would say when something doesn’t happen over a period of time, I can’t waste time thinking why it is not happening. Rather I tried and after 5 years I was blessed with Lianna,” Debina added.

Debina's children

On November 11, 2022, Debina and Gurmeet shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the birth of their second daughter Divisha. They added that Divisha was born before the due date.

Lianna's birthday

Debina and her elder daughter celebrated their birthdays earlier this year. Posting pictures and videos from Lianna's birthday bash on her Instagram page, Debina wrote, “Our baby turns #one and we did a lot of fun. As you see from a confused-cranky expression to digging her spoon-hand and loving every bite of her healthy yum-yum cake she's for sure having a blast and like always seeing her happy our heart is full... THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR ALL THE WISHES! And like that she turns 1... Since the time that you have come into our lives, there never has been a dull moment ...”

