Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee share glimpse of daughter Lianna’s unicorn themed first birthday celebration. Watch

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna, on April 3, 2022. On Monday, they celebrated her first birthday with a unicorn themed party that was attended by family and close friends. Gurmeet and Debina shared a video of Lianna's birthday celebrations on Instagram. They also posed with their younger daughter Divisha, who was born on November 11, in family photos. Also read: Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple with daughters on his birthday Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee with daughter Lianna at her birthday bash.

Taking to Instagram Reels, the couple wrote in the caption, "Happy first birthday to our world. Lianna turns one." In the video, Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary, who were in a pink dress and white tuxedo, respectively, walked with Lianna as they arrived for her birthday party. Debina then held her daughters Lianna and Divisha, who were both in cute pink dresses, near a table with a pink, blue and yellow princess themed cake and lots of cupcakes. Rainbow balloons with unicorn party decorations were seen in the background as Debina and Gurmeet helped Lianna cut her birthday cake amid cheers from family and friends.

Earlier in the day, Gurmeet and Debina shared a video of their daughter's first birthday celebration at home, where their little one posed with her birthday cake and lots of unicorn themed decorations and balloons before smashing the cake with a spoon and eating it.

They wrote in their Instagram caption, “Our baby turns one and we did a lot of fun. As you see from a confused-cranky expression to digging her spoon-hand and loving every bite of her healthy yum-yum cake she’s for sure having a blast and like always seeing her happy our heart is full. THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR ALL THE WISHES.”

Debina and Gurmeet married in 2011. The two first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they played Ram and Sita. They welcomed daughter Lianna in April, 2022. On Instagram, they had posted a clip with their baby announcement, and written, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings.” While announcing her second pregnancy months after their elder daughter’s birth, Debina had written in an Instagram post in August 2022, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that... this is one such blessing… coming soon to complete us.”

Announcing the birth of their second daughter last year, Gurmeet had written on Instagram, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love (pink and hand-folded emojis).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON