Debina Bonerjee shares video with Gurmeet Choudhary and daughter Lianna Choudhary: 'She's a cool travel baby'

Debina Bonerjee has shared a video from her ‘first trip’ as a mom. She also revealed that it is the first time that her three-month-old daughter Lianna Choudhary went on a trip, and she really enjoyed it. Debina went for a family vacation with her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary, and their daughter. (Also read: Debina Bonnerjee responds to those asking why she calls mother-in-law ‘aunty’)

The video opens with as the camera pans around a farmhouse before Debina appears in the frame with a smile. We then see glimpses of their family vacation. Debina feeds some horses, walks around the farmhouse with her daughter and roams around with Gurmeet and their pet dog in the montage that follows.

Posting the video on her Instagram page, Debina wrote, “Summing it up …. As not a vacation but a breather…Being near Mumbai was the first and main reason to venture with a pet and an infant. My baby #lianna ‘s first trip.. and must say she is a cool travel baby just like us. Thanku @house_of_horse_1 for your amazing hospitality… Home away from home.”

Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their first child, Lianna on April 3, 2022; they revealed her face only recently, after their baby completed three months old. The couple shared a photo as they kissed their daughter and wrote alongside, "Introducing Lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people. . who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face @lianna_choudhary."

In an interview with Hindustan Times in May, Debina opened up about the toughest parts of being a mom. She said, “It is trying to know what our child thinks. What does she want, what do her cries mean, you have to understand that right from day one. Now I can understand my mother, who everyday tries to figure out what is going on in my mind, what I want to eat, what am I thinking. She wants to understand even before I think about it or can spell it out.”

