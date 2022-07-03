Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary share first pic of daughter Lianna as she turns three months old. See post

Actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have given fans and followers the first glimpse of their daughter Lianna Choudhary. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a picture of themselves holding and kissing their daughter, who turned three months old on Sunday. Debina and Gurmeet welcomed Lianna on April 3 this year. (Also Read | Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary reveal daughter's name)

In the picture, Debina is seen holding Lianna, who rests on her father's arms, and kissing the side of her head. Gurmeet Choudhary also kissed his daughter. Both of them had their eyes closed. For the picture, Lianna was dressed in a white outfit with a tiara on her head. While Gurmeet opted for a white shirt, Debina wore a red dress.

Sharing the picture, they captioned the post, "Introducing Lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face..@lianna_choudhary #ourdaughter #gurmeetdebina." Reacting to the post, several celebrities showered love for the baby. Munmun Dutta dropped kissing, smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis. Poppy Jabbal commented, "So cute."

The couple shared a picture of themselves holding and kissing their daughter.

Manasi Joshi Roy said, "Aww, she’s such a cutie. God bless your little Lianna." Karan Singh Chhabra wrote, "She s clearly Got the best of genes! Bohot sara pyar from chachu (much love from uncle)." Ruslaan Mumtaz's comment read, "So adorable." Kishwer Merchantt wrote, "Cuteness."

In April, the couple shared a video on Instagram, as they announced that they were blessed with a daughter. They captioned the post, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina."

A few days after the birth of their firstborn, the couple revealed her name with an Instagram post. Sharing a picture from a photoshoot with the baby, Debina wrote, "Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA. Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram. #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #liannachoudhary." Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011. The couple shared their pregnancy news in February this year.

