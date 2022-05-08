Debina Bonnerjee: The toughest part is understanding what your child’s cries mean

It’s Debina Bonnerjee’s first Mother’s Day today as one herself, and she finds the feeling extremely special. The actor, married to Gurmeet Choudhary, gave birth to a baby girl, Lianna on April 3. “This day this year means different things for me. Being a mother feels awesome. Life changes a lot after this. All that you used to think about without batting an eyelid, now all those thoughts come keeping the well being of the child first, be it a trip or anything. Everything is planned according to her, will she be able to adjust completely,” says the actor.

The 35-year-old says the toughest part about being a parent, is to understand what does the child’s cries mean. “It is trying to know what our child thinks. What does she want, what do her cries mean, you have to understand that right from day one. Now I can understand my mother, who everyday tries to figure out what is going on in my mind, what I want to eat, what am I thinking. She wants to understand even before I think about it or can spell it out,” she exclaims.

Bonnerjee says the only time she is able to relax, since she is a new mom, is when her baby is with her own mother. “I don’t think I would be able to do anything without her parenting tips. My mother is the anchor of my life right now. I don’t think I would be able to sleep at all. It’s because my mother is there that I can, if I can trust anybody else apart from myself it’s her. When my baby is with her, I am able to relax,” she tells us.

Has her and Choudhary’s daily routine completely changed after becoming parents? She says not really. “I am trying to incorporate my discipline in my child right from day one. We are early morning risers and go to sleep early. The first few weeks, she would be awake the whole night and sleep during the day. Now we put her to sleep at night, and wake her up at 6 in the morning, and give her a bath. Discipline is very important,” she ends.