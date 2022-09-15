Debina Bonnerjee shares pics of daughter Lianna after her first piercing. See post

Debina Bonnerjee took to Instagram and shared pictures of her daughter Lianna with her first ear piercing on Thursday. In the pictures, she can be seen kissing little Lianna on the head. She wore a purple sleeveless top while she held Lianna in her arms. Lianna can be seen wearing a green checked frock and little earring. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna through IVF in April this year. (Also read: Debina Bonnerjee says she felt 'awkward' buying a pregnancy test kit)

She captioned the pictures, “This is how my lau is looking after her ear piercing wearing her first earring.” One of her fans commented, “Lianna looking so beautiful with cute little earring.” Another fan wrote, “She is just daddy xerox copy…look alike him.” Other fan wrote, “She is absolutely adorable.” Many fans posted heart emojis for little Lianna.

Gurmeet Choudhary got married to Debina Bonnerjee in 2011. Both starred in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita respectively.

The couple on April 4 this year, shared a video revealing that they were blessed with a baby girl. On Instagram, they posted the clip and wrote, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings.”

Last month, while sharing a photo with Gurmeet and Lianna on Instagram, Debina announced her second pregnancy. She captioned it, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us." She added a string of hashtags-- Baby no 2, Mommie again, On the way, Pregnancy diaries, Daddy again, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee.

Debina had previously slammed the trolls who said she should have waited before getting pregnant for the second time. Responding to a user who suggested her the same as she faced difficulties in her first pregnancy, Debina wrote, "What is your suggestion in such a situation I call miracle? ABORT?"

