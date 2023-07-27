Fertility on ice: Is egg freezing safe?

Motherhood is a cherished blessing, and with the freedom to experience it when the time is right, the journey becomes even more beautiful. Egg freezing has emerged as a popular phenomenon among women, providing them with an empowering option to preserve their fertility for the future. Recently, American singer-songwriter Kesha shared her harrowing experience of nearly dying in January after freezing her eggs, shedding light on the lesser-known aspects of this process. Joining the conversation, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas openly discussed her decision to freeze her eggs in her early 30s, encouraging working women, singles and those uncertain about starting a family to consider this option. With celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Diana Hayden, Khloe Kardashian, Rebel Wilson, and many others endorsing this route, egg freezing has gained popularity. Let’s delve more The entire procedure may take two to three weeks, and the cost can vary between ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 1,00,000. Eggs can be stored for up to 50 years and the cost of storage varies between ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 30,000 per year.

What is egg freezing ?

Egg freezing is a reproductive technique where a woman’s ovaries are stimulated with medication to produce more eggs. These eggs are then harvested, frozen, and stored for future use. “The process provides an option for women to preserve their fertility for later use due to which it’s popularity has grown significantly in India too,” says Dr. Rahul Manchanda, Hon. Senior Consultant (Endoscopic Gynecology), PSRI Hospital, Delhi.

Eligibility

Egg freezing is typically recommended for women between the age of 30 to 35, or slightly above 35, who are not ready to have a pregnancy yet but want the option in the future. It is also suitable for women who undergoes cancer treatment, surgeries on the ovaries, have a genetic disorder or relatively low anti-mullerian hormone at a younger age.

Who should refrain?

Though it could be beneficial for many, it may not be suitable for everyone. Women who are already in their late 30s or beyond may have a reduced chance of success with frozen eggs. “Additionally, those with certain medical conditions like repeated hyper stimulation of ovaries cannot undergo the hormonal stimulation required for egg retrieval,” says Dr Archna Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist, Nurture IVF. Women with healthy fertility need not need to consider this procedure.

How to make it comfortable

Before egg freezing, women typically undergo ovarian stimulation with hormone injections to produce multiple eggs for retrieval. The hormone injections can indeed cause discomfort such as bloating, nausea, mood swings and other side effects, similar to premenstrual symptoms. The following are some tips to help ease the issues associated with ovarian stimulation:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to help flush out the excess hormones and toxins from your body. Staying hydrated can also alleviate bloating.

Rest and Relaxation: Give your body time to rest and avoid overexertion during the stimulation process. Prioritize relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or gentle yoga.

Avoid Trigger Foods: Some foods can exacerbate bloating and nausea. Try to avoid gas-inducing foods like carbonated beverages, beans, and cruciferous vegetables during this time.

Heat Therapy: Applying a heating pad or warm compress to your lower abdomen may provide relief from bloating and discomfort.

Gentle Exercise: Light exercise, such as walking or gentle stretching, can help alleviate bloating and promote overall well-being.

Dietary Changes: Incorporate foods rich in fiber and protein into your diet, as they can help regulate bowel movements and stabilize blood sugar levels, respectively.

Eat Small, Frequent Meals: Instead of consuming large meals, try eating smaller, more frequent meals to help manage nausea and stabilize blood sugar levels.

Some could even experience extreme weakness post process. “Experiencing weakness or fatigue post-egg freezing is not a common or expected outcome. It generally happens with those having a weak immune system. While some women may feel mild discomfort or fatigue after the procedure, severe weakness to the point of a life-threatening situation is rare. It’s important to note that each person’s response to medical procedures can vary, and individual factors, such as overall health, medical history, and the specific details of the egg freezing process, can play a role in how someone feels afterward. They are recommended to follow the same advice as above,” says Dr Ritu Sethi, Senior Consultant- Gynecology, Cloud Nine Hospital, Gurgaon.

The risk involved

Artificial nature of the procedure, the need for injections to stimulate the ovaries, and the egg retrieval process performed under general anaesthesia carries inherent risks:

No Guarantee of Pregnancy: Freezing eggs does not guarantee future pregnancy and live birth. The success of using frozen eggs for conception depends on various factors, including the age of the woman at the time of egg freezing, the number and quality of eggs retrieved, and the fertility treatment used when attempting pregnancy.

Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS): The process of ovarian stimulation, which involves taking hormonal injections to produce multiple eggs, can lead to OHSS in some cases. OHSS is a condition in which the ovaries become swollen and painful, causing discomfort and, in severe cases, fluid accumulation in the abdomen and chest.

Egg Retrieval Complications: The egg retrieval procedure carries some risks, including infection, bleeding, and injury to surrounding organs. However, these complications are relatively rare and are typically managed by experienced medical professionals.

