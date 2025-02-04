Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta reveals why she decided to freeze her eggs at 32: ‘When you’re unmarried…’

Karishma Mehta revealed the reason behind her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 32 in a recent interview. The Humans of Bombay CEO had earlier shared about this significant milestone in her life in an Instagram post, expressing that she had been “meaning to do it for a while” and finally did so in January this year. Karishma Mehta’s decision to get her eggs frozen received appreciation from people. (Instagram/@karimehta05.)

“Why I chose to freeze my eggs…,” the founder wrote in her latest Instagram post. She also invited others to ask her any questions about the process.

“I decided to freeze my eggs because, as women especially, there’s always a looming cloud of a ticking biological clock. And it’s great if there’s a married couple who can plan for kids, but especially when you’re unmarried, the timelines are not really in your control,” she says in a video.

She explains more about her decision and continues, “And it’s a scientific fact that after age 35, your egg count drops. Your chances of conceiving naturally are far less so than in your early thirties. So egg freezing is just that insurance policy for whenever one may choose to have children.”

Take a look at the video here:

Karishma Mehta’s remarks received applause from social media users, with many asking her more about the process and its cost.

An individual posted, “I'm so proud that you’re opening up and sharing this.” Another added, “It's so important to spread awareness.” A third shared, “Leading by example. I'm so proud.” A fourth wrote, “Thank you for sharing this amazing thing you did.” A few also reacted to the share using heart emoticons.

What is egg freezing?

Oocyte cryopreservation is a process in which a woman’s eggs are extracted, frozen, and stored for future use. This process is popularly known as egg freezing.

How will the frozen eggs be used in the future?

According to UCLA Health, the cryopreserved eggs are placed in a warming solution and assessed when a woman is ready to use them. The surviving eggs are then fertilised with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

The fertilised eggs grow in culture until the embryo(s) are ready to be “transferred into the uterus to achieve pregnancy.” This process of transfer usually happens 3-5 days after fertilisation.