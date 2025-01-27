Indian CEO shocks crowd, takes Ola cab home after 5-star dinner: ‘Many insisted for a selfie’

An Indian CEO chose simplicity and efficiency over luxury when he took a Ola cab after having dinner at a five-star hotel. Thyrocare Technologies founder Dr Arokiaswamy Velumani recently shared in a post on X that he ditched high-end cars and waited for a Ola cab to take him away from the venue. Thyrocare's Dr. Velumani chose an Ola cab after a five-star dinner, promoting simplicity over luxury. (Representational)

"True Luxury in Life. In a 5-star hotel portico. At 10:30 pm. After dinner, I called for OLA. While waiting many insisted for a selfie," he wrote.

He said while he posed for selfies with people he saw high-end rich cars waiting behind an Ola cab. "Long queue. All high end cars of Rich are behind the OLA patiently. When I sat in OLA it shocked all," he wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

The CEO advised others like him to be frugal and cool. "When you are tall. Be cool. Be frugal. Be humble. Rich and famous also respect. EMI gets high end cars and an artificial high. But OLA gets you peace for sure," he wrote giving advice to other high-profile leaders.

The post received over 179,000 views and the comment section was flooded with reactions from users.

"Dr. Velumani can even take an OLA auto to a five-star hotel, and it will be seen as admirable simplicity because he is Dr. Velumani, a successful entrepreneur. But if a genuinely middle-class person does the same, they'll be met with judgmental stares," opined one user.

"True luxury isn’t about the wheels; it’s about the mindset. Humility and peace will always outrun any high-end car," said another.

"Very glad to hear leaders walking the talk on simple living and high thinking," wrote a third user, while a fourth said, "True luxury is knowing what not spend. Most of expensive things are not worth spending on. Best things in life are free."

(Also read: CEO sparks debate, says Ahmedabad is 10 years ahead of Bengaluru. ‘People are…’)