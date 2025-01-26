CEO sparks debate, says Ahmedabad is 10 years ahead of Bengaluru: ‘People are sad and angry in…’

A CEO and founder praised Ahmedabad on social media, claiming that the Gujarat city was "at least 10 years ahead" of Bengaluru in terms of roads, infrastructure and traffic management. The CEO claimed that Bengaluru's roads were dusty and the traffic signals were not visible.(PTI)

"Ahmedabad is at least 10 years ahead of Bangalore in terms of road quality, footpaths, traffic management, traffic signals, etc. Bangalore is in shambles. Here, every traffic signal has a working timer with bright lights. This alone reduces driver anxiety, and makes them stop with patience. Can't believe that such a basic thing is missing in almost all signals of Bangalore," he wrote in a series of posts.

'Roads are dusty'

The CEO went on to say that Bengaluru's roads were dusty and the traffic signals were not visible. However, in Ahmedabad, he said that the roads were wide and prominent.

"Looking at Bangalore, I used to believe that Indian road quality is going down. After looking at Ahmedabad, I realised that It's not India, it's just Bangalore! I couldn't find any potholes on Ahmedabad roads," he said.

He further added that Ahmedabad appeared bright and "happening" but Bengaluru was dark and that affects the mood of the people

"People are generally happy and smiling. Whereas, Bangalore is dark! Forget bright happening lights, even basic street lights don't work. Is that why people are generally sad and angry in Bangalore?" he said.

Internet reacts

The post received over one million views and divided the internet. While some users agreed with the CEO, others refuted his claims.

"These comparisons are meaningless. How about growth of Ahmedabad? Bengaluru is 25 years ahead in the Tech Ecosystem," said one user.

"Bangalore is at least 20 years ahead of Ahmedabad in terms of providing job opportunities," said another.

"True, Ahmedabad’s urban planning and infrastructure have set a great example," wrote a third user. "I am in Ahmedabad after 6 years and currently in awe. Traffic is moving so well that you don’t see traffic jams at all," added another.

